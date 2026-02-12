Vehicle drives off 500-foot cliff at Highway 1 in Big Sur; driver found dead

Members of the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team assist Big Sur Fire and the California Highway Patrol with recovery operations after a vehicle left the roadway along Highway 1 at Hurricane Point on the Big Sur coastline.

One person died this week after their vehicle drove off California’s iconic Highway 1 in Big Sur and crashed 500 feet below, according to officials.

About 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Monterey County dispatchers started getting 911 calls about a vehicle going off the edge of Highway 1 at Hurricane Point, a popular bend in the roadway with a turnout overlooking the coast.

Big Sur Fire and the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office arrived and coordinated search and rescue efforts, according to a news release. They found the vehicle more than 500 feet below the roadway, according to the release. One person was found dead inside the vehicle and their body was recovered after more than four hours of work.

“Weather conditions made recovery efforts extremely challenging,” Sheriff Tina Nieto said in the release. “Strong winds required our Search and Rescue personnel to take additional safety precautions throughout the operation. We extend our condolences to the victim’s family during this difficult time.”

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.