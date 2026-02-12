Advertisement
California

Vehicle drives off 500-foot cliff at Highway 1 in Big Sur; driver found dead

Members of the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team at Hurricane Point on the Big Sur coastline
Members of the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team assist Big Sur Fire and the California Highway Patrol with recovery operations after a vehicle left the roadway along Highway 1 at Hurricane Point on the Big Sur coastline.
(Monterey County Sheriff’s Office)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
One person died this week after their vehicle drove off California’s iconic Highway 1 in Big Sur and crashed 500 feet below, according to officials.

About 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Monterey County dispatchers started getting 911 calls about a vehicle going off the edge of Highway 1 at Hurricane Point, a popular bend in the roadway with a turnout overlooking the coast.

Big Sur Fire and the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office arrived and coordinated search and rescue efforts, according to a news release. They found the vehicle more than 500 feet below the roadway, according to the release. One person was found dead inside the vehicle and their body was recovered after more than four hours of work.

“Weather conditions made recovery efforts extremely challenging,” Sheriff Tina Nieto said in the release. “Strong winds required our Search and Rescue personnel to take additional safety precautions throughout the operation. We extend our condolences to the victim’s family during this difficult time.”

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

