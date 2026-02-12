Advertisement
California

Yosemite’s famed ‘firefall’ returns. Here’s how to see it for yourself

A view of firefall on El Capitan during sunset at Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park.
A view of firefall during sunset at Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park on Feb. 20, 2025.
(Anadolu via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA., JUNE 26, 2019Los Angeles Times Staff bio photo of Alexandra Wigglesworth (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
By Alex Wigglesworth
Staff Writer Follow
  • Each February, there’s a window in which the setting sun may illuminate a waterfall so that it looks like fire.
  • The phenomenon has grown to draw thousands of visitors.

Yosemite National Park is bracing for thousands of visitors who will descend on the area to see the setting sun illuminate a waterfall so that it looks like fire.

The so-called firefall phenomenon takes place each February at Horsetail Fall, which flows over an eastern ridge of El Capitan. This year, the projected viewing period began Tuesday and runs to Feb. 26.

Still, a number of conditions must align for the waterfall to glow. Water must be flowing, skies must be clear and the setting sun must hit at the right angle. Park officials encourage travelers to plan to be there multiple evenings to make sure they see it.

No reservations are required this year, but visitors are encouraged to carpool and use commercial vans and shuttles. People should park in eastern Yosemite Valley and walk to the viewing areas along a temporary pedestrian lane on Northside Drive, the National Park Service said in a news release.

