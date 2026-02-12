Yosemite’s famed ‘firefall’ returns. Here’s how to see it for yourself

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Yosemite National Park is bracing for thousands of visitors who will descend on the area to see the setting sun illuminate a waterfall so that it looks like fire.

The so-called firefall phenomenon takes place each February at Horsetail Fall, which flows over an eastern ridge of El Capitan. This year, the projected viewing period began Tuesday and runs to Feb. 26.

Still, a number of conditions must align for the waterfall to glow. Water must be flowing, skies must be clear and the setting sun must hit at the right angle. Park officials encourage travelers to plan to be there multiple evenings to make sure they see it.

No reservations are required this year, but visitors are encouraged to carpool and use commercial vans and shuttles. People should park in eastern Yosemite Valley and walk to the viewing areas along a temporary pedestrian lane on Northside Drive, the National Park Service said in a news release.