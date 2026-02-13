Federal agent injured in clash with protesters in Downtown L.A. during student walkout

A federal agent was injured during a clash with protesters in Downtown Los Angeles on Friday afternoon, authorities said. The incident took place as scores of local students walked out of class in protest of the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Protesters were fighting with federal agents on Alameda Street between Temple and Aliso Streets when an agent was injured, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspects accused of attacking the agent then blended into the march, which headed southbound toward 1st Street, police said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department received a call for an injury at 535 Alameda Street at 1:34 p.m. and took one patient to a hospital. Information on their condition was not available.

Helicopter footage captured by KTLA showed a group of protesters rushing onto the grounds of the Metropolitan Detention Center. Some of the protesters were seen shoving and throwing objects at the agents, who used tasers and batons in an attempt to move the group back onto the sidewalk.

One federal officer was accompanied back into the building. The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Friday’s protest is the latest in a series of demonstrations over immigration actions and deportations being carried out by federal agents across the country.

On Jan. 30, thousands of students across Southern California walked out of class to join a national day of protests over immigration crackdowns. Hundreds of students in Downtown L.A. participated in a similar march on Jan. 20 as part of the ‘Free America’ national walkout.