Advertisement
California

San Francisco teachers’ strike ends as union and school district reach tentative deal

Teachers picket in front of Mission High School in San Francisco on Monday.
Teachers picket in front of Mission High School in San Francisco on Monday.
(Bronte Wittpenn / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times reporter Hailey Branson-Potts
By Hailey Branson-Potts
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • San Francisco teachers’ strike ended Friday with tentative deal: 5% raises over two years and fully funded healthcare starting 2027.
  • The weeklong walkout, first since 1979, closed schools for 50,000 students.

A San Francisco teachers’ strike that closed public schools for some 50,000 students this week ended Friday as the union reached a tentative agreement with the cash-strapped school district, which will provide pay raises and improved healthcare benefits.

The tentative contract between the San Francisco Unified School District and United Educators of San Francisco includes a 5% raise over two years for teachers and fully funded healthcare for union members and their families starting in 2027, according to the union.

“We won!” the union said in a statement just after 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Advertisement

“We know our work is not done,” the statement read. “While we didn’t win everything we know we deserve, this strike allowed us to imagine our schools and classrooms as they should be with staffing levels high enough that our students can learn and thrive.”

Schools have been closed since the strike began Monday, leaving families to scramble for child care and meals as teachers rallied for their first strike since 1979.

Los Angeles, CA - March 15: A crowd gathered in Grand Park infant of City Hall on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA. United Teachers of Los Angeles and SEIU 99 members hold a joint rally at Grand Park in a historic show of solidarity. It has been almost ten months since the contract between LAUSD and UTLA has expired, and a staggering three years for SEIU members, leaving almost 60,000 employees vulnerable in the midst of a record-high inflation and a housing crisis. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

California

LAUSD teachers union members authorize strike, ratcheting up pressure on contract talks

United Teachers Los Angeles members authorized their leadership to call a strike. Stalled talks have moved to the fact-finding stage.

Campuses will not reopen until Wednesday. The district called Friday a “transition day” for staffers, who were expected to return to their work sites. The district said schools would remain closed Monday for Presidents Day and Tuesday for Lunar New Year.

Advertisement

“I recognize that this past week has been challenging,” San Francisco schools Supt. Maria Su said in a statement Friday.

She added: “I am so proud of the resilience and strength of our community. This is a new beginning, and I want to celebrate our diverse community of educators, administrators, parents, and students as we come together and heal.”

Teachers took to picket lines despite last-minute pleas from San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie and prominent lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco), to keep classrooms open while contract negotiations — which began in March 2025 — continued.

The union said it had been clear about its timeline.

The San Francisco teachers’ strike could portend more labor unrest in California, where educators in other major districts, including Los Angeles, have signaled that they, too, are prepared to strike for higher pay, smaller class sizes and more resources.

Last year, the California Teachers Assn., the statewide teachers’ union, launched the “We Can’t Wait” campaign, urging union chapters to band together to be forceful in labor negotiations.

Los Angeles , CA - January 12, 2026: First grade students in Lilian Umana's class write in their notebooks at the 96th Street STEAM Academy and Dual Language Program School on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026 in Los Angeles , CA. Students of the Los Angeles Unified School District returned back to school for the start of the second semester after the New Year. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

California

Falling enrollment. Budget uncertainty. LAUSD warns of layoffs and cuts

Declining enrollment and an uncertain budget picture cloud the future for L.A. Unified as contract talks continue with employee unions. Layoffs are likely.

Members of United Teachers Los Angeles voted overwhelmingly last month to authorize their leadership to call a strike, increasing pressure as negotiations stall and as the Los Angeles Unified School District is planning for likely staff layoffs and budget cuts.

Advertisement

In San Diego, the teachers’ union voted before winter break to authorize a one-day unfair labor practice strike on Feb. 26 if the San Diego Unified School District does not improve special education staffing.

Unions representing educators for at least two Sacramento-area school districts — the Natomas Unified School District and Twin Rivers Unified School District — also voted this month to authorize strikes.

The labor tensions come as COVID relief funds have ended and public school enrollment in California has plummeted in recent years, leading to reduced state funding.

The San Francisco deal comes as the district is facing a $102-million budget deficit and is under state fiscal oversight because of a long-standing financial crisis. The district has said that if layoffs are needed to close the gap, employees will be given notices this spring.

San Francisco is one of the nation’s most expensive cities, where the average home sells for nearly $1.4 million and the average monthly rent of $3,700 is double the national average, according to Zillow.

Cassondra Curiel, the teachers’ union president, said in a statement this week that “the affordability crisis for those of us devoted to San Francisco’s next generation is real.”

Advertisement

Curiel said rising healthcare premiums were adding to the financial strain, pushing teachers and support staff out of the district, which has hundreds of educator vacancies.

The tentative agreement falls short of the 9% pay raise for teachers that the union had asked for.

The deal, according to the union, includes an 8.5% pay raise over two years for lower-paid classified employees.

The agreement also includes so-called sanctuary school protections for immigrant and refugee students and limitations on the district’s use of artificial intelligence.

More to Read

CaliforniaEducation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Hailey Branson-Potts

Hailey Branson-Potts is a state reporter who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2011. She reports on a wide range of issues and people, with a special focus on rural communities. She grew up in the small town of Perry, Okla., and graduated from the University of Oklahoma.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement