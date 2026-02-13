Advertisement
California

Stolen car suspect drives through L.A. River channel, leading authorities on a pursuit

Units from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department's Compton Station initiate a pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
Units from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Compton Station initiate a pursuit of a stolen vehicle. The driver attempted to evade officers by fleeing into the Los Angeles River. He drove north in the wash alongside the 710 Freeway near Florence before turning around and heading south.
(KNN News)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow

The suspected driver of a stolen car led deputies on a chase Friday morning along the Los Angeles River channel before surrendering to authorities.

The chase started around 2 a.m. along the 710 Freeway and Florence Avenue in Bell, when Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies pursued a man suspected of stealing a car, according to LASD Sgt. Miguel Meza.

The vehicle became disabled along the riverbed, when the driver either hit something or couldn’t find an escape route, Meza said.

Advertisement

The driver was apprehended by authorities and taken into custody, Meza said. There was no further information available about the man’s identity.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement