Stolen car suspect drives through L.A. River channel, leading authorities on a pursuit

Units from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Compton Station initiate a pursuit of a stolen vehicle. The driver attempted to evade officers by fleeing into the Los Angeles River. He drove north in the wash alongside the 710 Freeway near Florence before turning around and heading south.

The suspected driver of a stolen car led deputies on a chase Friday morning along the Los Angeles River channel before surrendering to authorities.

The chase started around 2 a.m. along the 710 Freeway and Florence Avenue in Bell, when Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies pursued a man suspected of stealing a car, according to LASD Sgt. Miguel Meza.

The vehicle became disabled along the riverbed, when the driver either hit something or couldn’t find an escape route, Meza said.

The driver was apprehended by authorities and taken into custody, Meza said. There was no further information available about the man’s identity.