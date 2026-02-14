Sprawling network of brothels in Ventura and L.A. counties busted by authorities

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A massive Southern California brothel ring was busted by authorities, leading to two arrests, officials said.

Detectives from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Special Crimes Unit conducted a yearlong investigation into a brothel ring, according to a Ventura County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Kebin Dong and Wei Nie, both Los Angeles residents, were identified as the owners and operators of a sex services website, according to the release. Detectives found more than 30 residential and hotel brothels throughout California. More than 60 female sex workers were also found on the website.

Advertisement

Dong and Nie allegedly helped schedule appointments at the brothels.

On Wednesday and Thursday, detectives with help from the Ventura Police Department and the Los Angeles Regional Human Trafficking Task Force executed search warrants at brothels throughout L.A. and Ventura counties.

Potential human trafficking victims were also found at the locations and provided with victim services.

On Thursday, Dong and Nie were arrested at their home in Hacienda Heights and booked on suspicion of pimping, pandering and conspiracy. They are being held on $200,000 bail.