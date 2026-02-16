Advertisement
California

Beverly Hills police shut down Jaylen Brown’s brand event during NBA All-Star Weekend

Action during the NBA All-Star Game at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood.
Jaylen Brown, left, with Jalen Duren, center, and Kawhi Leonard, during the NBA All-Star Game at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • A party hosted by NBA star Jaylen Brown gets shut down by the Beverly Hills Police Department.

NBA star Jaylen Brown had a public spat with the Beverly Hills Police Department Saturday night after police shut down a brand event he was hosting.

Brown, who signed a $285-million contract with the Celtics in 2023, was in Los Angeles for the National Basketball Assn.’s All-Star festivities.

He told ESPN that the event was hosted at Oakley founder Jim Jannard’s house. Brown is sponsored by Oakley.

Advertisement

The event took place in the Trousdale section of Beverly Hills and was shut down about 7 p.m. In a video posted on Brown’s Instagram account, the NBA star could be seen arguing with a BHPD officer who was shutting the party down.

“The owner didn’t say we needed a permit,” Brown told the officer in the video. Brown claimed the event was not a party, but rather a panel on culture.

The Miami Heat's Keshad Johnson soars through the air to dunk a basketball during the NBA All-Star Game dunk contest.

Sports

Photos: Highlights from NBA All-Star Game weekend in Inglewood

Photos of the NBA’s top players, rising stars and select celebrities, who gathered for all-star weekend festivities at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum.

“300k down the drain,” Brown wrote in a post on X after the incident, tagging the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Advertisement

“An event permit had been applied for and denied by the City due to previous violations associated with events at the address,” BHPD said in a statement.

“Despite the fact that the permit was denied, organizers still chose to proceed with inviting hundreds of guests knowing that it was not allowed to occur,” the statement continued.

Brown plays for the Boston Celtics, a historic rival of the Los Angeles Lakers, but added that he was surprised at his treatment by the city of Beverly Hills.

“I feel like we’re being targeted right now,” he said in a video posted to Instagram.

More to Read

CaliforniaSportsThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement