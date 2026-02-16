First wave of nearly a week of rain hits Southern California. Snow expected for Mammoth, Tahoe

Visitors to Hollywood Boulevard got soaked as a February storm brought rain to the region on Monday.

Heavy rains hit Southern California on Monday, triggering flood watches and wind advisories in Los Angeles and evacuation warnings in burn scar areas, including alerts over the threat of mud and debris flows at the site of the Pacific Palisades fire.

The first of multiple storms expected this week brought cold temperatures and the potential for mountain snow, with the National Weather Service estimating 1 to 2.5 inches of rain in coastal and valley areas and more than double that amount in mountain and foothill communities through Monday.

The NWS also warned of the possibility of “small” or “weak” tornadoes — although none had been reported as of Monday morning.

Meteorologists said they expected more rain Tuesday and Wednesday, as Los Angeles officials urged residents to be careful on the roads and in areas prone to flooding.

By the end of the week, forecasters predicted totals that could reach 2 to 4 inches in coastal and valley areas and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains and foothills.

“It’s going to be a very soggy, wet period over much of the week,” said Mike Wofford, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, who warned of “heavy rain and gusty winds.”

“We’re expecting another round of showers later tonight into tomorrow morning — you might hear some thunder in the early morning hours of Tuesday. It’ll be more scattered, not raining everywhere, more off and on,” Wofford said.

By Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, he said, forecasters expected more heavy rains and lower snow levels that “could bring driving hazards on I-5, and we’ll likely see some snow on the Grapevine heading into Bakersfield.”

Presidents Day also brought heavy snow to Northern California and the Eastern Sierra, with several feet predicted in the mountains and whiteout conditions near Mammoth Mountain and Lake Tahoe. Flurries were also expected to blanket Big Bear, where several feet of snow could fall through Wednesday.

In Los Angeles, Mayor Karen Bass urged residents to use caution when driving and in areas hit hardest by winds and storms.

“Again, this is likely to be another significant weather event that could cause high surf, flooded roadways, downed trees, and mud and debris flows that Angelenos need to take seriously,” Bass said in a statement Monday.

“I urge all Angelenos — especially those in burn scar areas — to follow official guidance, use caution on the roads, plan ahead, and stay informed. Sign up for emergency alerts at NotifyLA.org and report any non-life-threatening flooding, fallen trees, or other damage to 311, which will be operating under extended hours today,” Bass said.

The city of Los Angeles issued an evacuation warning through at least 9 a.m. Tuesday for the Palisades, Sunset and Hurst burn scar areas because of possible mud and debris flows. Residents were advised to check their evacuation plans, pack essentials, and be ready to leave if conditions worsened.

As a precaution, portions of Topanga Canyon Boulevard were closed beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday and extending into midweek.

The NWS also issued multiple alerts for the Los Angeles area, including citywide flood watches and a wind advisory for much of Monday.

The service also issued a high surf advisory through 6 p.m. Thursday for Pacific Palisades, Playa del Rey, San Pedro and Port of Los Angeles areas. Residents were urged to stay out of the ocean. A gale warning was also in effect for inner coastal waters, with officials discouraging boating until conditions improved.

Despite a wet and, in some places, snowy start to the week, Southern Californians can expect sunshine and clearer skies by Friday, with temperatures in the mid-60s by Saturday.

Staff writer Sonja Sharp contributed to this report.