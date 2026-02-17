High-speed rail leader on leave after news of arrest for suspicion of domestic battery

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, and High-Speed Rail Authority CEO Ian Choudri hold a news conference at the California High-Speed Rail Authority 150-acre Southern Railhead site in the Wasco/Shafter area as the first step in bringing in materials, starting track installation between Merced and Bakersfield, in Wasco, Calif.

Ian Choudri, CEO of the California High Speed Rail Authority, was arrested Feb. 4 at his home in the 500 block of Borges Court on suspicion of domestic battery. He took an administrative leave on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

The head of California’s High-Speed Rail Authority took a voluntary leave Tuesday after news reports circulated about his recent arrest for suspicion of domestic battery against a spouse.

The authority said in a statement Tuesday that Choudri agreed to take a temporary leave to allow its board of directors and the California State Transportation Agency to review and assess the situation.

Choudri’s attorney said Monday that the Sacramento district attorney’s office declined to file charges in the case. Police were called to Choudri’s home by a third-party, Choudri’s attorney told The Times.

“This matter is over and no further action will be taken,” said Allen Sawyer, who is representing Choudri.

The Sacramento district attorney’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Choudri is among the highest-paid state employees in California, having earned $563,000 last year, according to payroll records obtained by The Times from the state controller’s office.

The High Speed Rail Authority did not answer a question about whether Choudri would receive pay during his absence.

The board of directors is scheduled to meet next on March 4.

The day before his arrest, Choudri had appeared with Gov. Gavin Newsom in Kern County to announce the completion of a 150-acre facility that would serve as a hub for construction of the high-speed rail project in San Joaquin Valley.

California’s grand vision for a bullet train, originally to connect San Francisco to Los Angeles, has become a flash point in national politics.

President Donald Trump and Republicans have seized on the billions of dollars in cost overruns and slow progress to cast the project as a Democratic boondoggle and waste of taxpayer money.

Newsom, eager to show some advancement before he leaves office, has refocused construction on building a segment from Merced to Bakersfield. His office said earlier this month that 119 miles were under construction and 58 structures, including bridges, overpasses, and viaducts, have been completed.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority’s Board of Directors approved Choudri as CEO in August 2024. Newsom praised the decision and commended his more than 30 years of experience in the transportation sector.

Choudri replaced former CEO Brian Kelly, who retired. Choudri joined the agency from HNTB Corp., an infrastructure design firm where he previously held the position of senior vice president.

Choudri did not respond to requests for comment. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office directed questions to the High Speed Rail Authority.

