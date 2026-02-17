Rescuers search, amid worsening weather, for 10 skiers caught in Sierra avalanche

A hillside is covered with snow amid a winter snow storm in Soda Springs, Calif., in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Dozens of rescuers were searching for missing backcountry skiers Tuesday afternoon after an avalanche in the Sierra Nevada northwest of Lake Tahoe. Ten skiers remained missing as of 4:30 p.m., officials said.

The search continued even as weather conditions deteriorated amid a multi-day storm in the region.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s office reported that a group of 16 skiers encountered an avalanche in the Castle Peak area of Truckee around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Advertisement

At least six of the skiers survived the avalanche and remained at the avalanche site late Tuesday afternoon awaiting rescue. The search for the remaining 10 was still underway.

The group consisted of four ski guides and 12 clients.

Highly skilled rescue ski teams had departed from Boreal Mountain Ski Resort and Tahoe Donner’s Alder Creek Adventure Center to make their way to the six known survivors, according to sheriff’s officials.

As of 4 p.m., 46 emergency first responders were deployed, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Weather conditions remained dangerous.

Advertisement

Nine-thousand-foot Castle Peak, and the surrounding hillsides, are a popular winter sports destination for backcountry skiers and snowmobilers.

But since the slopes are not patrolled like those in commercial ski areas, and there is no systematic avalanche control, the risk is much higher than it is at a resort — especially during, or immediately after, a big storm.

According to the Sierra Avalanche Center , based in Truckee, an avalanche warning was issued at 6:29 a.m.. It will remain in effect until Wednesday morning as a multi-day storm continues to affect the region.

“Travel in, near, or below avalanche terrain is not recommended today,” the center posted. “A widespread natural avalanche cycle is expected over the next 24 hours. Large avalanches may run through treed areas. If attempting travel today in non-avalanche terrain, be certain that there are no steeper slopes connected to the terrain you are traveling, either above or to the side.”

Snowfall rates were expected to increase to 2 to 3 inches per hour Tuesday afternoon, according to the Sierra Avalanche Center, amid the rescue efforts.

Interstate 80 was closed near the Nevada state line earlier Tuesday due to snow, according to Caltrans.

Advertisement

Avalanche rescues can be challenging, as loose and fluffy snow consolidates quickly and hardens like concrete, making it difficult for those buried underneath to receive oxygen.

This has been a dangerous avalanche season for snow adventurers in the high Sierra.

In early January, 42-year-old snowmobiler Chris Scott Thomason was buried underneath the snow in another avalanche around Castle Peak. Despite having all the latest safety gear and being in a group of other experienced riders, as well as the assistance of an off-duty Truckee fire department medic, who performed CPR, Thomason did not survive.