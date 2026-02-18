‘Commercial-grade’ fireworks show is latest stunt set on 6th Street Bridge, spread on social

Since its opening, the 6th Street Bridge has been used as a backdrop for social media stunts, the latest being a fireworks display.

An elaborate, illegal and risky fireworks display on the 6th Street Bridge was the latest in a series of illicit events that have put the picturesque downtown Los Angeles bridge in the spotlight.

The incident happened Jan. 27 but was chronicled for social media, where it has recently gained attention.

Firefighters responded after several fireworks were shot from the bridge by an unidentified group of people, lighting up the sky and showering the asphalt with sparks as people got up close to take video and pictures.

The Instagram-popular bridge has been the site of takeovers and taggers, arch climbers and copper-wire thieves since it was completed in July of 2022. Someone got a haircut as cars whizzed past.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the fireworks display a “reckless incident” that put both pedestrians and drivers in danger. Fireworks are illegal in the city of Los Angeles.

“The use of unpermitted, commercial-grade fireworks is dangerous and has no place on busy roadways,” Bass said in a statement. “The LAPD is aware of this incident and is using every available resource to prevent it from happening again.”

A spokesperson for the LAPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment or questions on whether the incident was under investigation.

In one video posted on Instagram, several people are seen on the side of the bridge unloading what appears to be several boxes of fireworks.

Many of the individuals are wearing dark hoodies, and some are wearing face masks.

The video also shows several of the people placing the fireworks on the street, including one batch being held up by an orange traffic cone, as cars continue to drive over the bridge.

One person’s voice is heard in the video instructing people which batch to light first.

“As soon as those are up in the air, we’re going to hit everything, alright?” the person is heard saying.

Red fireworks are then seen exploding over the bridge.

Several fireworks are seen lighting up the sky at the same time, being shot into the air while people walk around the fireworks and on the bridge, now filled with smoke from the fireworks. Several vehicles are seen parked just a few feet away.

Sparks are seen landing on the pavement while people walk in traffic lanes recording the spectacle on their phones. At several points, vehicles are seen stopped or driving on the bridge.

When firefighters arrive at the scene, they put out several fireworks that appeared to be aflame on the ground.

With its long arches and lights looming over the viaduct, the 6th Street Bridge has become a beacon for Angelenos and the curious. It’s drawn people looking for social media content, and those more interested in the illicit.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department said firefighters were called at 10:27 p.m. on Jan. 27 about a rubbish fire on the bridge.

Firefighters put out several fireworks that were still burning on the bridge.

No injuries were reported, and the spokesperson said firefighters were on scene for about six minutes.

