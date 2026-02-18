Dozens of Southern California politicians call on Wasserman to resign as LA28 Olympics chair

Casey Wasserman, LA28 chairman and president, is facing mounting pressure to step down from his role.

Dozens of Southern California politicians on Wednesday said that Casey Wasserman needs to step down from overseeing the 2028 Olympics — the latest push to oust the embattled mogul in the aftermath of the latest Epstein files release.

The Los Angeles County legislative delegation, which represents 37 state senators and Assembly members, said in a statement that Wasserman should resign. Many of its members live in or near regions that will host Olympic events.

In addition, state Sen. Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica), a member of the group, chairs the state special committee on the 2028 Olympics and other major events.

“Mr. Wasserman’s past personal conduct has become a distraction and LA28’s leadership must be singularly focused on ensuring a safe and successful games for athletes, spectators and visitors to Los Angeles from around the world,” said Assemblymember Tina McKinnor (D-Hawthorne) in a statement on behalf of the group.

The state plays a key role by steering money and resources to help host the 2028 Olympics.

Last month, local and state politicians celebrated roughly $100 million in state funding for street improvements and other construction at L.A.’s Exposition Park ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Summer Olympics.

During a gubernatorial forum Wednesday in Sacramento, candidates were asked if Wasserman should resign. Former Assemblymember Ian Calderon, former Controller Betty Yee, San José Mayor Matt Mahan, and former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra all replied: “Yes.”

State Supt. Tony Thurmond had left the debate, which was hosted by the California Legislative Women’s Caucus, before the Q&A.

Wasserman is facing pressure to step away from the 2028 Olympics following revelations that the then-married executive exchanged flirty emails with Ghislaine Maxwell more than 20 years ago.

He announced last week that he would sell his talent agency amid the fallout from the latest release of the files related to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and accomplice Maxwell.

In a memo to his staff, he acknowledged that his appearance in the documents had “become a distraction.” Artists including Chappell Roan and athletes such as Abby Wambach have left Wasserman’s agency in recent weeks, citing the controversy.

Wasserman has apologized for his association with Maxwell, who was later sentenced to prison for trafficking minors. He also has pointed out that in 2003, when he exchanged emails with Maxwell, her criminal behavior and that of Jeffrey Epstein were not yet known.

Representatives for LA28, the nonprofit overseeing the Games, and Wasserman, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The executive committee of the LA28 board announced last week that it reviewed the mogul’s past conduct and determined that, based on the facts and Wasserman’s “strong leadership” of the Games, he should continue to serve as chair.

The LA28 executive committee — a subset of its broader 35-member board — said it took “allegations of misconduct seriously” and attorneys had looked at the accusations.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Monday called for Wasserman’s resignation. A third of the 15-member L.A. City Council and two of the five supervisors on the L.A. County Board of Supervisors have called on him to resign.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, when asked about the drama surrounding Wasserman, last week declined to weigh in and said he needed to talk to him. A Newsom spokesperson indicated Tuesday that there was no update in the governor’s position.

Times staff writer Nicole Nixon contributed to this report.

