A series of deadly California storms continues to bring more rain, snow and danger

An elderly woman clutches an umbrella as she endures wind whipped rain in downtown Laguna Beach earlier this week.

California’s week of soggy weather continues on Thursday, with forecasters up and down the state predicting more rain and cold temperatures before a gradual dry out over the weekend.

Showers moving into the region from the Central Coast should bring steady rain to Ventura and Los Angeles counties Thursday morning, with frosty temperatures pushing snow levels lower than normal, potentially impacting commuters along the Grapevine, according to the National Weather Service.

“Steady precipitation will taper off to showers by late this afternoon and become confined to the mountains by late tonight,” the weather service posted in a Thursday morning forecast.

There is also the potential for snow in mountain areas, at elevations around 3,500 feet, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Wofford.

“It’s not gonna be quite as windy as the last storm,” he said. “Rain amounts will be a little bit less but we still could have impacts with some trees down and the wind.”

Since Monday, a series of storms has drenched much of California and dumped feet of snow in the Sierra. It’s led to a deadly avalanche in the Sierra and a person dying in San Bernardino County when they were swept away in fast moving waters.

While the worst of the storm series has past, people still need to be cautious while out in the slick and cold conditions, officials say.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday for the San Bernardino County mountains. Big Bear Mountain Resort forecasts receiving an additional 5 inches of snow Thursday.

Snowfall is also expected to continue in the Sierra Nevada on Thursday, where up to 8 additional inches of snow are expected in the Tahoe Basin and a winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 p.m.

Avalanche danger is also expected to remain considerable after recent storm systems have cumulatively dumped several feet of snow.

Friday is expected to be dry but cold, with the possibility of some morning frost in the valleys as temperatures remain chilly. Saturday is expected to be the nicest day of the week as the sun returns and temperatures rebound into the 60s.

But, even then, the wet weather will not be over. Forecasters predict a possible additional round of rain on Sunday and into next week.