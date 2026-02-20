Advertisement
California

911 system goes down across L.A. County Sheriff’s Department areas overnight

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna in December. The Sheriff’s Department experienced a countywide outage affecting 911 and direct business lines.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Cierra Morgan
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Los Angeles County’s 911 system was down overnight before coming back online Friday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, the department was notified of a service disruption affecting the Vesta System, a third-party public safety call-handling platform used to manage 911 calls within the Sheriff’s Department’s jurisdiction.

During the outage, 911 calls were automatically rerouted to patrol station business lines to maintain emergency coverage. Some individual stations were able to accept 911 text messages. When texting, residents were instructed to include their exact location, the nature of the emergency and their name.

Advertisement
Altadena, CA - January 21: Wearing protective gear, Eaton fire victims Windy Crick, right, hugs her neighbor Ray Ahn

World & Nation

Failed emergency alerts during L.A. firestorms eroded public trust. How to fix a broken system?

During January’s fires, emergency alert failures killed trust: Altadena residents received evacuation orders five hours late, and 10 million got erroneous alerts countywide.

About 7:20 a.m. on Friday, the system was fully restored, the department said in a statement.

“The Vesta System is not owned or maintained by the Sheriff’s Department,” the statement said. “Department personnel continue to work with the third-party telecommunications provider to determine the root cause of the outage and identify corrective measures to help prevent this issue from occurring again.”

More to Read

California

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Cierra Morgan

Cierra Morgan is an intern for the Los Angeles Times, covering breaking news. Originally from Queens, N.Y., she recently graduated from USC with a dual degree in journalism and health and human sciences. Previously she covered a wide range of topics including politics and healthcare policies, focusing on childhood cancer advocacy. Her work focuses on bringing attention to underserved communities. Outside of journalism she enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and trying out a new book.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement