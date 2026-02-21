Four dead in fiery car crash in Long Beach

A car crashed and caught fire on North Lakewood Boulevard, south of East Spring Street in Long Beach early Saturday morning. The car struck the center divider of a tunnel underneath the Long Beach Airport.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Four people were killed Saturday in a fiery car crash near Long Beach Airport, and investigators have not yet determined the cause.

Officers responded about 1:18 a.m. to a single-vehicle collision in the area near Lakewood Boulevard and Spring Street, authorities said.

Video broadcast by KTLA-TV showed smoke pouring from a gray sedan on Lakewood Boulevard as it was engulfed in flames. A witness told the station that the car had smashed into a divider at the tunnel that passes underneath the airport.

Advertisement

Firefighters found four people inside the vehicle and pronounced them dead at the scene, according to a statement issued by the Long Beach Police Department.

Police closed Lakewood in both directions between Spring and Willow streets in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

Investigators have not released any information on the crash victims. They also did not provide any information on whether speed or impaired driving played a role in the crash.