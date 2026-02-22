Magnitude 3.5 earthquake recorded off Catalina

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported at 9:40 p.m. Sunday 13 miles from Rancho Palos Verdes, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 13 miles from Los Angeles, 14 miles from Palos Verdes Estates, 14 miles from Rolling Hills Estates and 14 miles from Avalon on Catalina Island.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.0 to 4.0 occur per year in the Greater Los Angeles area, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.8 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

