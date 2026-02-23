Bakersfield man arrested on suspicion of murdering alleged domestic violence victim

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A Bakersfield man was arrested this month on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend, who died nearly a week after she arrived at a local hospital with severe injuries, police said.

Officers were called to Adventist Health Bakersfield at 10:50 p.m. Feb. 7 by medical professionals after a woman arrived with injuries that appeared to be the result of physical abuse, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.

The 23-year-old patient suffered “scrapes and bruises, marks consistent with being tied up, possible cigarette burns and broken bones, and ‘obvious deformity,’ ” a local NBC affiliate reported, citing a court filing by police.

Advertisement

The woman, identified later as Crystal Marie Falcon, died from her injuries on Feb. 13, police said.

Bakersfield resident Brandon Grimaldo, 29, was charged the same day with deliberate and premeditated murder, causing great bodily injury and aggravated mayhem, according to a criminal complaint.

Grimaldo allegedly told police that Falcon slipped in the shower, the TV station reported.

Advertisement

Falcon had two children, according to a local news site.