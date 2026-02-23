Advertisement
California

Bakersfield man arrested on suspicion of murdering alleged domestic violence victim

Bakersfield police headquarters.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow
A Bakersfield man was arrested this month on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend, who died nearly a week after she arrived at a local hospital with severe injuries, police said.

Officers were called to Adventist Health Bakersfield at 10:50 p.m. Feb. 7 by medical professionals after a woman arrived with injuries that appeared to be the result of physical abuse, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.

The 23-year-old patient suffered “scrapes and bruises, marks consistent with being tied up, possible cigarette burns and broken bones, and ‘obvious deformity,’ ” a local NBC affiliate reported, citing a court filing by police.

The woman, identified later as Crystal Marie Falcon, died from her injuries on Feb. 13, police said.

Bakersfield resident Brandon Grimaldo, 29, was charged the same day with deliberate and premeditated murder, causing great bodily injury and aggravated mayhem, according to a criminal complaint.

Grimaldo allegedly told police that Falcon slipped in the shower, the TV station reported.

Falcon had two children, according to a local news site.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

