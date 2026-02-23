Adorable goldendoodle abandoned at airport is adopted by cop who rescued her

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Abandoned at the airport with nothing but a leash and a lot of confusion, a young goldendoodle has landed somewhere better than any arrival gate — on the couch of the officer who rescued him.

The dog was found tied to a carry-on-baggage sizer by the JetBlue ticket counter at Terminal 3 at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport earlier this month, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A group of Las Vegas police officers responded to reports of the abandoned pooch at 11:39 p.m. on Feb. 2. After speaking with airline staff, they learned that the owner had ditched her dog when told she needed to complete additional paperwork in order to bring him on board as a service animal.

Officers then tracked the owner down at Gate D1 where she was waiting to board her flight, sans pooch. When officers questioned her, she became defensive, stating that the airline wouldn’t let her fly with it and that the dog had a tracking device, “implying it was acceptable to leave the animal behind and it would return to her,” the department said in a statement.

The woman then became hostile and resisted officers’ attempts to detain her as they escorted her back through the security checkpoint. She was subsequently arrested on suspicion of animal abandonment and resisting arrest.

But, in a pawsitive turn of events, one of the responding officers had been trying to adopt a goldendoodle since September and had already been screened by the Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas.

Jet Blue was abandoned at Harry Reid International Airport on Feb. 2. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Affectionately nicknamed Jet Blue, the 2-year-old dog officially moved in with Officer Skeeter Black and his family on Sunday.

“What began as a heartbreaking act of abandonment has turned into a powerful example of compassion, teamwork, and community partnership,” the department said in a statement. “Jet Blue’s next journey begins this time, surrounded by the people who stepped in when he needed it most.”

Prior to being adopted, Jet Blue was cared for by Animal Protective Services during a 10-day mandatory hold to see if the owner would claim him. When she did not, Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas then selected Officer Black to be the dog’s new owner.

“We can’t believe we have to say this,” said the Police Department, “but please don’t abandon your dog at the airport — or anywhere else.”