Man kills 2 relatives, shoots third in Victorville, authorities say

The 13000 block of Sundown Road in Victorville.
The 13000 block of Sundown Road in Victorville, where deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities.
(Google Maps)
By Cierra Morgan
A man in Victorville killed two family members and injured a third in a shooting Friday night, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

Gunfire erupted just before 9 p.m. in the 13000 block of Sundown Road, where deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities.

When deputies arrived, they found three people shot: Ayanna Smith, 48; Annaya Scott, 26, and a 28-year-old man from Redlands, the department said. Smith and Scott, both from Cerritos, were rushed to nearby hospitals, where they were pronounced dead. The male victim remained hospitalized.

Once sheriff’s homicide detectives took over the scene, Sydney Smith, 45, of Victorville, was identified as a suspected shooter. He was arrested shortly after and was booked on suspicion of two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the shooting. He is being held without bail, according to jail records.

This investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail at (909) 890-4904. Those wishing to remain anonymous should contact WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.

CaliforniaThe LatestCrime & Courts

Cierra Morgan

Cierra Morgan is an intern for the Los Angeles Times, covering breaking news. Originally from Queens, N.Y., she recently graduated from USC with a dual degree in journalism and health and human sciences. Previously she covered a wide range of topics including politics and healthcare policies, focusing on childhood cancer advocacy. Her work focuses on bringing attention to underserved communities. Outside of journalism she enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and trying out a new book.

