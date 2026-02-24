Soon after administering Narcan to DUI suspect, CHP officer died from fentanyl

CHP Officer Miguel Cano died July 1 after what officials described as a medical emergency that caused him to swerve his patrol car into a tree.

Shortly after administering Narcan to a DUI suspect experiencing a possible overdose, CHP Officer Miguel Cano started to feel unwell, swerved his patrol car into a tree and was killed. His sudden death left many questions unanswered.

On Monday, one piece of the puzzle was revealed — his cause of death was ruled an accident due to the effects of fentanyl, according to the L.A. County medical examiner.

But exactly how Cano ingested a lethal amount of fentanyl remains unclear. A spokesperson for the CHP said that, out of respect for Cano’s family and the integrity of the review process, the agency was refraining from comment until it had “thoroughly examined” the medical examiner’s report.

Cano, a 34-year-old from Moreno Valley, had been driving in Culver City around 12:30 a.m. on July 2 when he suffered a medical emergency resulting in a crash, according to a July statement from the California Highway Patrol.

He and his partner had just taken a DUI suspect into custody, and the three of them were driving to the nearby West L.A. CHP office. The suspect was also allegedly in possession of a firearm, possible cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Fearing the suspect could be overdosing, Cano had administered Narcan, a nasal spray that reverses the effects of opioids. While en route to the office, Cano told his partner he didn’t feel well.

Their vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree. Cano was rushed to UCLA Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead around 1:40 a.m. The suspect and other officer survived the crash without severe injury.

In July, the CHP said that the agency’s accident investigation team was leading a probe into the incident but that investigators had already ruled out a possible exposure to drugs.

“We do not think this was an exposure to drugs,” CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in July. “The other officer and the subject did not experience any signs or symptoms related to that.”

Fentanyl is an incredibly potent synthetic opioid that can be fatal in very small doses. However, a person cannot be killed simply by coming into physical contact with the substance.

“It is a common misconception that fentanyl can be absorbed through the skin, but it is not true for casual exposure,” according to Dr. Daniel Colby, co-medical director for the Department of Emergency Medicine at UC Davis Health. “The one case in which fentanyl can be absorbed through the skin is with a special doctor-prescribed fentanyl skin patch, and even then, it takes hours of exposure.”

Colby said it is important for people to understand that fentanyl cannot be absorbed through contact, so that they are not fearful to intervene when witnessing an overdose.

“Pausing or waiting for other people to arrive means that person might die,” he said. “They need our help and it is safe to help them.”

Cano’s death was the first line-of-duty death for the CHP since 2020, which Gov. Newsom called “a heartbreaking loss for the state and the California Highway Patrol.” The officer graduated from the CHP Academy in 2023 and was survived by his wife and parents.

“We are devastated by the loss of Officer Cano, who gave his life while serving the people of California,” said Duryee at the time of Cano’s death. “His dedication, courage and commitment to public safety will never be forgotten.”

Times staff writer Jasmine Mendez contributed to this report.