California

Video showed him beating his dog with a metal chain. He’s now banned from owning pets.

Nov. 2025 image of Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman. “The alleged abuse captured on videos in this case is not just deplorable — it’s criminal,” Hochman said in a press release.
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow
A Los Angeles resident caught on video beating his dog with a chain in a downtown apartment building will get probation after pleading no contest to animal cruelty.
Los Angeles resident Donald Jeffes, 41, was sentenced to two years of probation and 300 hours of community service Monday, according to the District Attorney’s Office. He was also banned from keeping, owning and caring for animals for the next 10 years.

On Mar. 18, 2025, at about 1:15 p.m., Jeffes was caught on video carrying his dog, Rusty, by his collar and whipping him with a metal leash, according to prosecutors. Once the video was shared with police, Jeffes was arrested and charged.

“The alleged abuse captured on videos in this case is not just deplorable — it’s criminal,” Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman said in a media statement announcing the case against Jeffes. “In Los Angeles County, we treat animal cruelty as a serious offense that will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Our message is simple: If you abuse animals, you will face real consequences.”

Jeffes faced a maximum of three years in prison before entering his plea Monday. Along with being barred from owning any animals, Jeffes was ordered to stay away from the person who reported him.

CaliforniaThe Latest

