Broad daylight, middle of the road: Video shows brazen big rig burglary in Chino

This video screen grab shows a big rig that was allegedly broken into in Chino on Friday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Two people were arrested after authorities said they broke into a big rig while it was stopped in traffic — a brazen and apparently bungled burglary caught on video.

The video, shared by the Chino Police Department, shows two vehicles stopping at a red light in front of and behind a big rig on Friday. The car in front of the rig stops noticeably short of the intersection, and remains stationary even after the light changes, the video shows.

As the suspects appear to approach the back of the semi, the truck driver can be seen getting out and running to confront them. It was around this time that, according to the truck driver, the suspects severed the lock on his trailer.

Advertisement

At this point, the vehicle in front of the rig drives away.

As the driver moves toward the vehicle behind the rig, a van, a person can be seen fleeing the scene on foot. The van then speeds away.

Officers later pulled the van over on an on-ramp to the 60 Freeway and arrested two suspects, identified as residents of Los Angeles and Cudahy.

Advertisement

No other information about those arrested, or others who may have been involved, was immediately available.

The truck driver had called police to report that the suspects had cut the trailer lock and stolen computer equipment, according to a statement posted on social media by the Chino Police Department.

“During a search of the vehicle, officers located burglary tools and recovered the stolen property, valued at approximately $7,000, which was returned to the company,” the Police Department wrote.