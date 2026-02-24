Breaking News
California

Employee at SoFi Stadium caught on video making ICE threat to Latino concertgoers. Worker has been ousted

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Cierra Morgan
  • During a dispute between concertgoers and a third-party employee at SoFi Stadium, the employee was heard threatening to call immigration agents on the Latino concertgoers.
  • The exchange was caught on video.

A third-party employee at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood has been shown the door after a video went viral of her threatening to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement on a group of Latino concertgoers.

The video of the dispute, taken by a bystander, shows a disagreement between the concertgoers and a female employee after a Los Bukis concert.

The start of the dispute was unknown, but the video shows it escalated quickly when a male employee jumped in to help mediate the dispute and the female worker pulled out her cellphone and started recording the concertgoers.

“Don’t put words in my mouth, don’t put words in my mouth,” the female employee is heard saying on the video.

In the video, the second employee asks the female employee to leave as he tries to explain the situation to the concertgoers. That is when the female employee who was in the dispute walks away responding, “Yeah, before I call ICE.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 3, 2026 - Actor Frank Clem holds a bag of whistles that he has been distributing at ICE Out of LA protests and spoke of his activism while visiting Cafe de Leche in Highland Park on February 3, 2026. He also provided whistles for Cafe de Leche owners Anya and Matt Schodorf, who have been giving away whistles for free to customers in case of ICE sightings or to be used at demonstrations. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Voices

Lopez: How do you stand up to lies and brutality? Maybe you blow a whistle, for starters

Actor Frank Clem, and others, are blowing the whistle on Trump’s brutal ICE raids.

The female employee then walks off and witnesses can be heard saying, “She said she’s gonna call ICE,” according to the video.

The second employee then tells the concertgoers, “I can’t control that. I’ll talk to her about that.”

After the incident, a Hollywood Park spokesperson told The Times: “The individual involved in this incident was an employee of a third-party service provider and is no longer working at Hollywood Park. We do not tolerate this type of behavior.”

Hollywood Park is a 300-acre retail and commercial development in Inglewood that includes SoFi Stadium.

CaliforniaSoFi Stadium

Cierra Morgan

Cierra Morgan is an intern for the Los Angeles Times, covering breaking news. Originally from Queens, N.Y., she recently graduated from USC with a dual degree in journalism and health and human sciences. Previously she covered a wide range of topics including politics and healthcare policies, focusing on childhood cancer advocacy. Her work focuses on bringing attention to underserved communities. Outside of journalism she enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and trying out a new book.

