Employee at SoFi Stadium caught on video making ICE threat to Latino concertgoers. Worker has been ousted

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A third-party employee at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood has been shown the door after a video went viral of her threatening to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement on a group of Latino concertgoers.

The video of the dispute, taken by a bystander, shows a disagreement between the concertgoers and a female employee after a Los Bukis concert.

The start of the dispute was unknown, but the video shows it escalated quickly when a male employee jumped in to help mediate the dispute and the female worker pulled out her cellphone and started recording the concertgoers.

Advertisement

“Don’t put words in my mouth, don’t put words in my mouth,” the female employee is heard saying on the video.

In the video, the second employee asks the female employee to leave as he tries to explain the situation to the concertgoers. That is when the female employee who was in the dispute walks away responding, “Yeah, before I call ICE.”

The female employee then walks off and witnesses can be heard saying, “She said she’s gonna call ICE,” according to the video.

Advertisement

The second employee then tells the concertgoers, “I can’t control that. I’ll talk to her about that.”

After the incident, a Hollywood Park spokesperson told The Times: “The individual involved in this incident was an employee of a third-party service provider and is no longer working at Hollywood Park. We do not tolerate this type of behavior.”

Hollywood Park is a 300-acre retail and commercial development in Inglewood that includes SoFi Stadium.