SUV barrels into downtown Los Angeles flower district vendor, injuring 6

By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow
Police are investigating a dramatic crash Tuesday where an SUV drove onto the sidewalk and barrelled into a vendor in downtown Los Angeles’ flower district, injuring six people.

A driver was traveling east on 8th Street around 11:45. a.m. when they lost control of the vehicle and hit four pedestrians, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisenman.

Security videos from businesses in the area show the vehicle veering left across opposing lanes, hopping the curb and smashing through a vendor stand as a person dives out of the way. Flowers and debris go flying as the vehicle then smashes head-on into a tree.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. There was no evidence of a DUI at that time, Eisenman said.

A total of six people were transported to the hospital, with two in serious condition and three had non-life-threatening injuries, said Los Angeles Fire Department Firefighter Margaret Stewart.

One person was assessed at the scene and released, fire officials said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

KTLA5 reported that two women were seen being taken to the hospital. Sections of the road were also blocked off during the police investigation.

CaliforniaThe Latest

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

