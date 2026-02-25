It starts with a tap on the shoulder and ends with being fleeced. Alleged ATM scam duo sought

Police are trying to identify two suspects they say have been using distraction to pull off a series of identity thefts targeting elderly victims throughout Southern California.

An ATM con that involves some snooping, some acting and some sleight-of-hand is being carried out across Southern California, police say. And the victims may be the least able to spot the scam.

The Los Angeles Police Department is calling on the public for help in identifying a pair of alleged scammers who officials say have been targeting elderly bank customers for at least a month.

Here’s how investigators say the scheme plays out.

One suspect watches the victim as they enter their PIN on the ATM keypad. The same suspect drops a $20 bill behind the victim, then taps them on the shoulder to alert them that they appear to have dropped some money.

While the victim is retrieving the money, a second suspect quickly removes the ATM card from the machine and replaces it with a counterfeit card that closely resembles the original.

The victim unknowingly takes the fake card, unaware that their actual bank card has been stolen.

According to authorities, the suspects use the stolen card to withdraw thousands of dollars from the victim’s account.

Among victims, authorities say, was an 83-year-old man who went to an ATM in the 2100 block of Colorado Boulevard around noon Jan. 15.

Shortly after 1 p.m., police say, the suspects were seen at a local bank in the 800 block of North San Fernando Boulevard withdrawing the victim’s money.

Police have released images of the suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at (213) 486-5947 or (877) 527-3247.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or via the organization’s website, LACrimeStoppers.org.