California

Alberto Carvalho is a rising star in education. Now, he’s part an of FBI investigation

LAUSD Supt. Alberto Carvalho
LAUSD Supt. Alberto Carvalho
(Al Seib/For The Times)
By Times staff
  • FBI agents searched LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s San Pedro home and district headquarters Wednesday morning, though authorities have revealed no details about the investigation’s target.
  • Carvalho joined LAUSD in 2022 as a nationally acclaimed education leader from Miami-Dade, known for improving academics and defying Gov. Ron DeSantis on pandemic mandates.
  • Under his leadership, LAUSD test scores rose last year, but the district faced setbacks from a failed AI scandal and federal accusations of racial discrimination.

Los Angeles Unified School District Supt. Alberto Carvalho came to Los Angeles with much fanfare in 2022, hailed as a national education leader who could help pull city schools out of a COVID funk and raise student achievement.

On Wednesday, the FBI served search warrants at Carvalho’s San Pedro home and at LAUSD headquarters.

No information was available about the target of investigation. Carvalho has not offered any comment so far.

But the morning activities rocked the school district.

Here is what we know about Carvalho from the pages of the Los Angeles Times.

A national leader in Miami-Dade

In Florida, he led Miami-Dade County Public Schools from 2008 to 2021. Carvalho is credited in the Miami-Dade district with providing stable leadership and improved academic performance and creating special programs that offer more schooling choices for parents.

Carvalho took a public stance rebuking Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on a mask mandate in schools. DeSantis prohibited districts from enacting a mandate in schools and allowed parents to choose whether to send their children in masks. Carvalho, citing guidance from medical leaders, defied the governor’s order and issued a mask mandate for students.

In Los Angeles, he immediately confronted a school district in which many students had long struggled to achieve and were further set back, academically and emotionally, by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arriving in L.A. at crucial moment

He took over the nation’s second-largest school district at a pivotal time as it struggled to recover from the pandemic, which closed schools.

A big social media user, he made early posts about L.A. lifestyle experiences — riding a horse past the Hollywood sign and skydiving while signing “I heart LAUSD” — prompting more eye-rolls than high-fives. These days his social media posts are all business.

He’s also aggressively pushing to improve attendance, after surging chronic absenteeism, and dealing with other issues ranging from labor to crime on campuses.

After years of post-pandemic academic help, Los Angeles students achieved a “new high watermark,” as math and English scores rose last year across all tested grades for the second straight year, surpassing results from before the 2020 campus closures, Carvalho announced in July. The gains are generally considered solid evidence that instruction is moving in the right direction.

Students welcome Los Angeles Unified Supt. Alberto Carvalho at Fair Avenue Early Education Center

California

LAUSD shows its best to new Supt. Alberto Carvalho, who pledges to deliver more of it

L.A. Unified’s new chief saw some of the best the district has to offer — and said he’ll work to produce excellence everywhere.

Standing up for immigrants

He garnered national attention for his activism against the immigration raids that affected students last summer. He efforts garnered praise across the city and, he emerged as a foe of the Trump administration crackdown.

Carvalho — who was a teenage immigrant from Portugal — has said he would put his job at stake if necessary to protect and defend immigrant families, saying that standing by them is being “on the right side of history.”

Last year, the LAUSD Board of Education unanimous backed him for another four-year contract. Backers cited his efforts to improve academic achievement.

Last week, the Justice Department said it was seeking to join a federal lawsuit accusing the Los Angeles school district of discriminating against white students. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in January by 1776 Project Foundation, targets a decades-old effort to combat the harms of segregation without requiring families to attend integrated schools.

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 5, 2025 - - Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho, center, watches as Sheridan Street Elementary School 1st grader Issac Paguay prepares to give Sheridan Street Elementary counselor Dora Casillas, right, a hug, with his mother Lucia Barahona and family friend Edwin Rojas, left, in their home in the Boyle Heights on August 5, 2025. Paguay went to hug Casillas after the superintendent said today is her birthday. Carvalho and teachers, community representatives, and principals, rode an electric school bus to conduct home visits to engage students and their families before the new school year and ensure a strong foundation for student attendance and success. Los Angeles Unified's Attendance initiative aims to reduce chronic absenteeism through a multi-tiered approach. These visits mark the beginning of ongoing attendance efforts for the school year. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

As immigration fears surge, LAUSD ‘compassion fund’ to support families amid return to school

A new LAUSD fund will help district families and employees pay for immigration legal help and other home and school essentials as ICE raids continue and students return to school.

Los Angeles, CA - January 06: Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, along with members of the Board of Education and other district officials, speaks to media during a visit to John Mack Elementary School on the first day of the school year's second semester Monday, Jan. 6, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

California

‘I don’t feel safe anywhere.’ California moves to aid undocumented students as fears surge

Schools and colleges move to protect undocumented students amid President-elect Donald Trump’s threat of mass deportations.

The Los Angeles Unified School District, LAUSD headquarters building

California

Trump administration looks to join suit alleging LAUSD discriminates against white students

The Justice Department has petitioned to join a lawsuit challenging LAUSD’s decades-old desegregation policy that provides extra resources and smaller classes to predominantly minority schools.

Challenges with AI

Carvalho backed an artificial-intelligence chatbot for LAUSD students, families and teachers that quietly was disconnected three months after its release in 2024. It was supposed to respond to questions from students and parents in an accurate, helpful and private manner. Carvalho touted “Ed” as an AI-enhanced student advisor that was to be a component of a unique Individual Acceleration Plan, or IAP, for every student.

But it immediate faced challenges.

In 2024, federal prosecutors accused the head of the firm that provided the AI tool, Joanna Smith-Griffin, of defrauding investors and charged her with securities fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Smith-Griffin, 33, is the founder and former chief executive of AllHere, the Boston-based company that created Ed.

The indictment and collapse of AllHere was an embarrassment for Carvalho and the school system but did not appear to represent a major financial exposure. The school system had spent about $300,000 with the company. By way of comparison, the district’s budget this year is $18.8 billion.

According to the indictment, from about November 2020 to around June 2024, Smith-Griffin misrepresented AllHere’s revenue, customer base and cash to investors.

In the spring of 2021, she allegedly told potential investors that AllHere generated about $3.7 million in revenue in 2020, had around $2.5 million in cash on hand and had major school district customers such as the New York City Department of Education and Atlanta Public Schools.

In reality, AllHere had generated about $11,000 in revenue in 2020, had about $494,000 in cash and did not have contracts with many of the customers it claimed, including the New York and Atlanta school systems, the indictment stated.

These misrepresentations allegedly continued through AllHere’s collapse; as the company was sinking, Smith-Griffin was able to obtain nearly $10 million from investors and sought an additional $35 million from a private equity investor, who ultimately decided to not invest.

At the time Carvalho addressed the allegations: “The indictment and the allegations represent, if true, a disturbing and disappointing house of cards that deceived and victimized many across the country. We will continue to assert and protect our rights.”

LOS ANGELES-CA-MARCH 20, 2024: Los Angeles Unified Supt. Alberto Carvalho, right, waits to be called on stage during the official launch of Ed, a new district-developed Artificial Intelligence-assisted "learning acceleration web-based platform that will boost student success and revolutionize how K-12 education is tailored to meet individual needs," at Edward R. Roybal Learning Center in Los Angeles on March 20, 2024. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

California

Carvalho, who unplugged school AI chatbot, wants task force to tell him what went wrong

Independent experts will be asked to look at what went amiss with LAUSD’s AI effort and helped plan next steps in the ongoing but stalled strategy.

LOS ANGELES-CA-MARCH 20, 2024: Joanna Smith-Griffin, in center wearing blue suit, Founder and CEO of AllHere Education, the company that co-created "Ed," the artificial intelligence chat bot for the Los Angeles Unified School District, listens as Los Angeles Unified Supt. Alberto Carvalho, left, speaks to reporters during the official launch of Ed, at Edward R. Roybal Learning Center in Los Angeles on March 20, 2024. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

California

Founder of company that created LAUSD chatbot charged with fraud

Joanna Smith-Griffin allegedly lied to investors as chief executive of AllHere, creator of Los Angeles Unified School District’s AI tool “Ed,” since unplugged.

LOS ANGELES-CA-MARCH 20, 2024: Joanna Smith-Griffin, in center wearing blue suit, Founder and then-CEO of AllHere Education, the company that co-created "Ed," the artificial intelligence chat bot for the Los Angeles Unified School District, listens as Los Angeles Unified Supt. Alberto Carvalho, left, speaks to reporters during the official launch of Ed, at Edward R. Roybal Learning Center in Los Angeles on March 20, 2024. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

California

LAUSD shelves its hyped AI chatbot to help students after collapse of firm that made it

LAUSD sidelines “Ed,” an AI chatbot, after a splashy kick-off featuring a company that has now tanked. District also is dealing with another data breach.

