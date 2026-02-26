Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: Doling out hugs and medicine to the homeless, FBI raids home of LAUSD superintendent and more big stories
Advertisement
California

Outside group spends $4.8 million on TV ads backing San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan for governor

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan
San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan’s fundraising prowess among tech industry leaders is notable. He has raised nearly $9.2 million in large donations since entering the gubernatorial race.
(Vera Nieuwenhuis / Associated Press)
Seema Mehta.
By Seema Mehta
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • An independent expenditure committee is spending $4.8 million on TV ads supporting San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan’s gubernatorial campaign.
  • The ads highlight Mahan’s working-class upbringing and record as mayor, including making San Jose the safest big city in the nation and reducing street homelessness.
  • The outside spending boost comes as Mahan has raised nearly $9.2 million in the four weeks since he launched his campaign.

An independent expenditure committee backed by Silicon Valley executives spent $4.8 million on television ads supporting San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan’s gubernatorial bid that will begin airing Thursday.

The two 30-second ads highlight the Democrat’s life story — being raised in a working-class family and working on a grounds crew and as a middle school teacher — and his accomplishments leading the state’s third-largest city.

Mahan’s parents “taught him the difference between nice to have and need to have,” a narrator says in one of the ads. “So as mayor of San Jose, Matt focused on the basics and delivered results on the things that matter most. The safest big city in America, a sharp drop in street homelessness and thousands of homes built. As governor, Matt Mahan will focus on results Californians need to have, like affordable homes, safe neighborhoods and good schools.”

Advertisement
SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 06: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives the inaugural address after taking the oath of office being sworn in by Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, at his inauguration ceremony at the Capitol Mall on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 in Sacramento, CA. Gov. Gavin Newsom celebrated the start of his second term Friday on the second anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Inauguration of Governor Gavin Newsom, Fortieth Governor of the State of California. Swearing-in Ceremony and Inaugural Address inauguration. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

California

Who is running for California governor in 2026? Meet the candidates

The wide-open race to succeed Gavin Newsom as California governor has attracted a large and diverse field of candidates.

The ads, which will air statewide on broadcast and cable TV, were paid for by an independent-expenditure committee called California Back to Basics Supporting Matt Mahan for Governor 2026.

The group has not yet filed any fundraising reports with the secretary of state’s office, but the ads’ disclosure says the top donors are billionaire venture capitalist Michael Moritz, luxury sleepwear company founder Ashley Merrill and Silicon Valley entrepreneur Michael Seibel.

Billionaire Los Angeles developer Rick Caruso, who considered running for governor or mayor of Los Angeles but ultimately decided against seeking either post, is involved in the effort, according to a strategist working for the committee who requested anonymity to speak about it.

Advertisement

The committee legally cannot coordinate with Mahan’s campaign, which he launched four weeks ago. Although Mahan lacks the name recognition of several other candidates in the crowded field running to replace termed-out Gov. Gavin Newsom, his fundraising prowess, notably among tech industry leaders, is notable. He has raised nearly $9.2 million in large donations since entering the gubernatorial race.

More to Read

CaliforniaPoliticsWorld & NationTechnology and the InternetCalifornia Politics Midterm Election 2026

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Seema Mehta

Seema Mehta is a veteran political writer for the Los Angeles Times covering national and state politics, currently writing about the 2026 gubernatorial contest and critical California congressional races that may determine control of the House in this year’s midterm election. Since starting at Los Angeles Times in 1998, she has covered multiple presidential, state and local races. In 2019, she completed a Knight-Wallace fellowship at the University of Michigan.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement