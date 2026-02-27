New ‘Ride the D’ Metro shirts sold out almost immediately. Because of course they did

Track for the future Wilshire/Fairfax station is photographed during an event celebrating the completion of tunneling operations for the Metro D Line subway extension project in Los Angeles on April 1, 2024.

L.A. Metro really wants people to take their soon-to-be-opened rail line extension, and have come up with a wildly popular marketing method to spread the word — a new line of merchandise proudly emblazoned with the phrase, “Ride the D.”

The cheeky shirts, available both in full length and as crop tops, have become a viral sensation, with the initial release selling out in just one day. But those eager to own their own need not despair: The transit system announced shortly before 3 p.m. Friday that a limited batch was back in stock.

“If you neeeeeeeeD it GO NOW,” L.A. Metro wrote in an Instagram post announcing the restock. The T-shirt is on sale for $21 and the crop top for $20. Fans were encouraged to snap them up quickly before they sell out again.

The shirts’ release Thursday coincided with the announcement that the first phase of the Metro D Line subway extension will open May 8, with three new stations connecting Downtown Los Angeles to Beverly Hills. The new stations are located at Wilshire/La Brea, Wilshire/Fairfax, Wilshire/La Cienega and will collectively serve Koreatown, Miracle Mile, Hancock Park, Carthay Circle, the Fairfax District and Beverly Hills.

In an X post announcing the T-shirt’s launch, Metro urged Angelenos to “Give the gift of the D before opening day 5.8.2026!” The post, which has been viewed more than 400,000 times, sparked plenty of discourse in the comments section.

“Congrats on extending your D line,” the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System wrote on X. “I hope you see lots of Angelenos riding the D for pure enjoyment!”

Another user poked fun at the delays in opening the new extension: “The problem is that y’all had performance anxiety and still haven’t even gotten it up yet.”

The 3.92-mile D-Line addition, budgeted at $3.7 billion, is the first phase of a project that broke ground more than a decade ago.

But when it came to owning the merch’s double entendre, Metro played it shy.

“Yes, we’ve seen the internet chatter,” the agency said in a statement Friday. “We design for transit riders, but we can appreciate that the internet will always do what the internet does.”

The statement said that the shirts are part of a series encouraging riders to “show a little love” and pride for their favorite line. Metro’s online store offers similarly designed “Ride the” shirts for of its other major lines, as well.

“Whether you ride the A, the K, or any letter in between, we’re just happy people are excited about public transit,” the transit agency said.

Once all three phases of the planned extension are complete, the D Line will span roughly 14 miles, connecting L.A. Union Station to Westwood.

Phase two of the extension, currently slated to open in spring 2027, will continue the line’s westward expansion, adding stations at Beverly Drive and Century City. Metro then intends to complete the final phase of the extension in fall 2027, adding stations at Westwood/UCLA and Westwood/VA Hospital.