Savannah Guthrie renews plea for her mother Nancy’s return as search for clues continues

The FBI has received more than 1,500 tips since Savannah Guthrie announced her family was offering $1 million for information leading to her mother’s return. But with still no sign of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, the “Today” show co-anchor took to social media once again on Friday, pleading for help.

Nancy Guthrie, in her daughter’s words, was “taken in the dark of night from her bed” inside her suburban Tucson home on Feb. 1.

So far, there have been no DNA matches with known criminals in the federal database. Ransom notes received after the kidnapping haven’t included proof Guthrie is alive. Locals have been detained and released as leads have dried up.

Along with her message on Instagram, Savannah Guthrie posted a segment on the “Today” show informing viewers on how to submit tips anonymously.

Former FBI agent Bryanna Fox explained to viewers how they could submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers, a nonprofit that works with law enforcement and will provide individuals with a unique number or passcode that allows them to log in to a website to see the status of their tip. If that tip leads to Nancy Guthrie, this provides a way for the tipster to be notified and get information on how to collect the reward.

People with information about Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance are asked to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI. Guthrie offered the reward early this week.

“We need to know where she is. We need her to come home,” she said. “For that reason, we are offering a family reward of up to $1 million for any information that leads us to her recovery.”

The Guthrie family offered the reward with the unusual caveat that it hinges on recovering Nancy Guthrie, rather than on an arrest or prosecution, after consulting with law enforcement, according to sources familiar with the reward. The Guthrie family plans to donate $500,000 to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Pima County Sheriff’s investigators are actively reviewing surveillance video of vehicles traveling in the Catalina Foothills area where Nancy Guthrie lived, including areas farther from the residence after officials said that Ring video appeared to show vehicles on a road around the time Guthrie’s pacemaker lost connection with her cellphone at home.

This week, the FBI relocated their investigation command from Tucson to Phoenix. Officials insist the investigation is still in full force and that they have some solid clues: her blood drops on the doorstep. Her suspected abductor snatched the front-door Nest camera, but not before it captured the ski-masked armed man with a backpack lurking on the porch and trying to cover the lens with his gloved hand. More than a dozen gloves have since been recovered in the surrounding community, including one, authorities say, that matched the one worn by the person in the video.

Sheriff’s investigators say they are still checking DNA from the gloves recovered in the area and Guthrie’s home, which was searched after she failed to show up on a Sunday to her church group.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and his department have said there are multiple DNA strands mixed from the home — meaning two or more persons — which may pose a challenge to separate.