Dueling MAGA, Raza groups call for Saturday gatherings at Disneyland

Amid the start of an apparent war between the United States and Iran, dueling political groups were expected to descend Saturday on the Happiest Place on Earth: Disneyland.

Activist group 805 Patriots was planning an unofficial event dubbed “Disneyland MAGA Invasion,” encouraging its members to wear red MAGA hats and “Make Disney Great Again” attire. A countering “Disneyland Raza Invasion” was planned for Saturday morning outside the park. It called for protesters to peacefully “Stand Against Hate and Intimidation,” according to social media posts.

Organizers encouraged participants to bring flags and signs that “uplift our people and confront hate with truth.”

The conservative 805 group, which draws members from the area code serving the Central Coast, including Santa Barbara County, billed the “Patriots in the Park” event as a “patriotic day of fun, freedom, and family values” in the park and discouraging any protest.

Disneyland, which drew more than 17 million domestic and international visitors last year, bans unauthorized events, speeches and the display of banners, including any sign “as part of a demonstration.”