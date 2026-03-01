Death of 12-year-old Reseda student hit by water bottle is being investigated as a homicide

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A 12-year-old student‘s death after she was hit in the head with a metal water bottle during an alleged bullying incident at Reseda Charter High School is being investigated as a homicide, according to Jeffrey Lee, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.

Khimberly Zavaleta was struck in a hallway by another 12-year-old when she went to defend her sister, who was being bullied by other students, according to her relatives. (The school includes middle school grades 6 to 8.)

Days after the Feb. 17 incident, she suffered a “catastrophic medical emergency,” according to her family. Major blood vessels in Zavaleta’s brain ruptured and she was transported to UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, where she was placed in an induced coma and received complex emergency surgery. She died at 3:30 am Wednesday when her heart gave out.

Zavaleta’s death is being investigated by the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division, Valley Bureau Section, which has declined to release further details about the case. “Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation and the involved parties being juveniles, at this time, we are not releasing any further information related to the case,” it said in a statement.

“As the baby of our family, she brought a special light and joy into our lives. She loved her family, music, volleyball, walks with her two beloved dogs, and had many dreams for the future,” wrote her family on the GoFundMe page it has established to help pay for funeral expenses and her medical care.

“Her passing has left our family in unimaginable pain. No parents should ever have to endure the loss of their youngest child.”

Los Angeles Unified School District officials, who are cooperating with the police investigation, released a statement saying that the district is “deeply saddened” by the student’s death but declined to provide details out of “respect for the family and to protect confidentiality.”

“The District remains committed to providing support to students, staff, and families affected by this loss, including counseling services and additional resources on campus. The District takes the safety and well-being of our students very seriously. We are currently cooperating with law enforcement in connection with this incident.”