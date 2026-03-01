Photos: L.A.’s Iranian American community celebrates in Westwood

As bombs fell 7,500 miles away in Tehran, members of West L.A.’s Iranian American community spent Saturday celebrating a day some had been awaiting for nearly half a century.
The Greater Los Angeles area is home to the largest concentration of people of Iranian descent outside Iran. Since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, it has served as a capital for exiles. By 2019, more than half of Iranian immigrants to the U.S. lived in California, with 29% — nearly 140,000 people — living in Los Angeles County alone, according to the Migration Policy Institute. Many settled in and around Westwood, earning the area the nickname “Tehrangeles.”
As word spread on social media of a large demonstration in support of the strikes, people gathered to celebrate the news.
