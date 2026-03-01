Photos: L.A.’s Iranian American community celebrates in Westwood

As bombs fell 7,500 miles away in Tehran, members of West L.A.’s Iranian American community spent Saturday celebrating a day some had been awaiting for nearly half a century.

The Greater Los Angeles area is home to the largest concentration of people of Iranian descent outside Iran. Since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, it has served as a capital for exiles. By 2019, more than half of Iranian immigrants to the U.S. lived in California, with 29% — nearly 140,000 people — living in Los Angeles County alone, according to the Migration Policy Institute. Many settled in and around Westwood, earning the area the nickname “Tehrangeles.”

As word spread on social media of a large demonstration in support of the strikes, people gathered to celebrate the news.

Sajad Ragibi rides on the shoulders of a friend as hundreds rally in the Westwood neighborhood Saturday. The rally was organized after word spread that U.S. and Israeli strikes had killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Kevin Beit walks under the colors of Iran while joining hundreds in a rally in Westwood. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

A protester holds a poster with a photo of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at a rally Saturday in Westwood. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Hundreds of people march through the streets of Westwood on Saturday after the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Sophie Kiani celebrates with hundreds of others at Saturday’s rally in Westwood. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Hundreds of people rally in Westwood after the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)