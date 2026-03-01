Advertisement
California

Photos: L.A.’s Iranian American community celebrates in Westwood

A man cheers in a crowd of people holding Iran and U.S. flags.
Masood Ashrafi, right, cheers during a rally after the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei that drew hundreds of people to the Federal Building in Los Angeles on Saturday.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Genaro Molina
By Genaro Molina
Staff Photographer

As bombs fell 7,500 miles away in Tehran, members of West L.A.’s Iranian American community spent Saturday celebrating a day some had been awaiting for nearly half a century.

The Greater Los Angeles area is home to the largest concentration of people of Iranian descent outside Iran. Since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, it has served as a capital for exiles. By 2019, more than half of Iranian immigrants to the U.S. lived in California, with 29% — nearly 140,000 people — living in Los Angeles County alone, according to the Migration Policy Institute. Many settled in and around Westwood, earning the area the nickname “Tehrangeles.”

As word spread on social media of a large demonstration in support of the strikes, people gathered to celebrate the news.

A young man sits on his friend's shoulders at a rally with Iranian flags.
Sajad Ragibi rides on the shoulders of a friend as hundreds rally in the Westwood neighborhood Saturday. The rally was organized after word spread that U.S. and Israeli strikes had killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
A man walks under a giant Iranian flag.
Kevin Beit walks under the colors of Iran while joining hundreds in a rally in Westwood.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
A person brandishes a poster with Khamenei's photo and the word "Eliminated."
A protester holds a poster with a photo of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at a rally Saturday in Westwood.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Hundreds of people march with U.S. and Iranian flags.
Hundreds of people march through the streets of Westwood on Saturday after the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in sunglasses smiles and holds an Iranian flag.
Sophie Kiani celebrates with hundreds of others at Saturday’s rally in Westwood.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
A person holds a poster with a photo of Trump and the message "Thank You President Trump."
Hundreds of people rally in Westwood after the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Genaro Molina

Genaro Molina is an award-winning staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. He has worked in journalism for more than 35 years starting at the San Francisco Chronicle. Molina has photographed the life and death of Pope John Paul II, the tragedy of AIDS in Africa, the impact of Hurricane Katrina, and Cuba after Castro. His work has appeared in nine books and his photographs have been exhibited extensively including at the Smithsonian Institute and the Annenberg Space for Photography.

