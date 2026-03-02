Young mother found dead after being swept away on Bridge to Nowhere trail

A young mother was fatally swept away Sunday by the swift current of the San Gabriel River while hiking in the Angeles National Forest.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A young mother died Sunday morning after she was swept into the San Gabriel River while hiking the Bridge to Nowhere trail in the Angeles National Forest.

Members of the San Dimas mountain rescue team were stationed at the East Fork trailhead around 8 a.m., speaking with hikers about river crossing safety. Shortly after, a runner began yelling that a young mother had fallen in at the second river crossing and was being swept away by the current, the rescue team said in a social media post .

“Our worst fears became reality,” the team said. “We immediately activated emergency response.”

Advertisement

Emergency crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, its air operations unit, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were on the scene.

The woman’s body was found during the search.

Afterward, the rescue team urged the public to stay off the East Fork and Bridge to Nowhere Trail until the water levels drop significantly.

“Turn around if the water looks too fast or deep. Your life (and your loved ones’ hearts) are worth more than any hike,” the team said.

Advertisement

The trail was reopened last summer following nearly a year of closure due to the Bridge fire that burned more than 56,000 acres in 2024.