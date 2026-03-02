Advertisement
California

Children’s party DJ raped teen while she was unconscious, prosecutors allege. Other victims sought

Los Angeles Times reporter Ruben Vives
By Ruben Vives
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Glenn Canyon Childers, 32, of Los Alamitos is facing multiple criminal charges including rape and possession of child pornography.
  • The criminal case stems from an August 2025 incident in which the Los Alamitos Police Department received a report of a teenage girl who was drugged and raped.
  • Childers was arrested Feb. 24 and is free on $100,000 bail.

A Southern California disc jockey accused of raping a 17-year-old girl while she was unconscious was charged Tuesday by the Orange County district attorney’s office, and authorities are seeking additional victims.

Glenn Canyon Childers, 32, of Los Alamitos, worked as a DJ at children’s parties, according to the D.A.’s office. In addition to drugging and raping the girl, authorities allege he had a cache of child pornography.

Childers aces one felony count of rape of an unconscious person, one felony count of rape by use of drugs, one felony count of possession of child pornography, and seven misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.

A smiling blond man wears a T-shirt that says "Monsters, pancakes, Pokemon"
Orange County DJ Glenn Canyon Childers is facing multiple felony charges.
(Orange County District Attorney’s Office)

If convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum prison sentence of eight years and eight months and one year in Orange County Jail.

Monday’s criminal charges stem from an August 2025 incident when the Los Alamitos Police Department received a report of an underage girl who was given drugs and sexually assaulted.

In a written statement, the district attorney’s office said “Childers was identified as a suspect in the sexual assault as well as being in possession of child pornography.”

Advertisement

The police investigation took a pivotal turn last week when they arrested Childers at his Los Alamitos home. He was released Feb.25 after posting a $100,000 bond, according to jail records and the district attorney’s office.

Los Alamitos police investigators did not immediately respond to questions from The Times about why it took six months to apprehend Childers.

But a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said the “police department was conducting additional investigation to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime had been committed.”

Advertisement

Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer said in the written statement that victims of sexual assault endure trauma for many years and that sexual violence can never be tolerated.

“And those individuals who prey on children for their own sexual gratification will be identified, they will be arrested, and they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he wrote.

Anyone with information about additional victims is asked to contact the Los Alamitos Police Department.

More to Read

CaliforniaOrange CountyThe LatestCrime & Courts

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement