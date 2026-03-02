Children’s party DJ raped teen while she was unconscious, prosecutors allege. Other victims sought

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A Southern California disc jockey accused of raping a 17-year-old girl while she was unconscious was charged Tuesday by the Orange County district attorney’s office, and authorities are seeking additional victims.

Glenn Canyon Childers, 32, of Los Alamitos, worked as a DJ at children’s parties, according to the D.A.’s office. In addition to drugging and raping the girl, authorities allege he had a cache of child pornography.

Childers aces one felony count of rape of an unconscious person, one felony count of rape by use of drugs, one felony count of possession of child pornography, and seven misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Orange County DJ Glenn Canyon Childers is facing multiple felony charges. (Orange County District Attorney’s Office)

If convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum prison sentence of eight years and eight months and one year in Orange County Jail.

Monday’s criminal charges stem from an August 2025 incident when the Los Alamitos Police Department received a report of an underage girl who was given drugs and sexually assaulted.

In a written statement, the district attorney’s office said “Childers was identified as a suspect in the sexual assault as well as being in possession of child pornography.”

The police investigation took a pivotal turn last week when they arrested Childers at his Los Alamitos home. He was released Feb.25 after posting a $100,000 bond, according to jail records and the district attorney’s office.

Los Alamitos police investigators did not immediately respond to questions from The Times about why it took six months to apprehend Childers.

But a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said the “police department was conducting additional investigation to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime had been committed.”

Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer said in the written statement that victims of sexual assault endure trauma for many years and that sexual violence can never be tolerated.

“And those individuals who prey on children for their own sexual gratification will be identified, they will be arrested, and they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he wrote.

Anyone with information about additional victims is asked to contact the Los Alamitos Police Department.