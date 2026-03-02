Shooting near Marathon Burger opening in Long Beach leaves 1 dead

An investigation is underway after three people were shot, one of them fatally, near the grand opening of a Long Beach burger shop.

Three people were shot, one of them fatally, near the grand opening of a Long Beach burger shop founded by the family of late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

The shooting took place shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Pine Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department. One person died at a hospital. Two others were in stable condition, police said.

There was no word on a motive or suspect, and police reported no arrests.

The incident took place about half a block south of a perimeter that had been marked off for the grand opening, sending bystanders scrambling, according to ABC7. A spokesperson for Marathon Burger told the outlet the shooting was not connected to the event. The burger chain could not be reached for comment early Monday.

The Long Beach location is the latest in the Marathon Burger chain. The Los Angeles burger joint’s flagship restaurant is on Melrose Avenue.