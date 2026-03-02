Advertisement
California

Police kill suspected gunman in Pasadena shootout; 1 officer, 1 victim wounded

Officers investigate a shooting Monday evening at the Metro Homestead Train Station in Pasadena.
(KTLA)
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Clara Harter
A gunfight broke out between police and a shooting suspect in Pasadena on Monday evening, leaving the suspect dead and one officer wounded, authorities said.

Officers with the Pasadena Police Department responded to a call for a man who was shot in the shoulder near the Metro Homestead Train Station by Sierra Madre Villa Avenue and Electronic Drive around 7:30 p.m., according to city spokesperson Lisa Derderian.

Upon arriving, officers located the suspect and pursued him on foot for about three blocks. The suspect and police exchanged gunfire, and the suspect was killed at the scene.

The initial shooting victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, and the wounded officer was transported in unknown condition. The officer was undergoing surgery on Monday night, and many on- and off-duty police officers were visiting the hospital to offer support to his family, Derderian said.

The scene remained “very active” as of 10 p.m Monday evening as robbery and homicide detectives responded to the incident, she said. Investigators from the L.A. County district attorney’s office were also at the scene and will be investigating the police shooting, she added.

Helicopter footage captured by KTLA showed a massive deployment of law enforcement around the cordoned-off area, where the deceased suspect remained on the sidewalk.

“Whenever a call goes out over the radio, ‘shots fired’ or anything like that, it is as bone chilling as you can imagine,” Pasadena Police Chief Harris told reporters at the scene. “We’re really concerned about our people, taking care of our people and making sure that they’re taking care of each other.”

CaliforniaThe LatestCrime & Courts

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

