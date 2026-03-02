United Airlines flight returns to LAX after engine fire reports force emergency landing

A United Airlines passenger jet bound for New Jersey safely returned to Los Angeles International Airport this morning after experiencing a possible engine fire.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A Monday morning United Airlines flight departing Los Angeles International Airport had to turn around and make an emergency landing back at the airport after an engine fire was reported, officials said.

Los Angeles Fire Department officials were called to runway 25 as the Boeing 787-9 carrying more than 250 passengers headed back toward LAX, just minutes after it had taken off toward New Jersey, fire officials said.

United Flight 2127 had taken off from LAX at 10:14 a.m. Firefighters were alerted about an aircraft problem at 11:05 a.m. as the plane headed back to Los Angeles, said LAFD spokesperson Lyndsey Lantz.

Advertisement

A total of 256 passengers were on board of the plane, as well as a 12-person crew, a spokesperson for United said.

The plane landed at 11:29 a.m. without incident and firefighters helped evacuate all passengers and crew members, Lantz said. No injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for United said in an email statement all passengers exited the plane via slides and stairs, and were bused to the airport terminals.

Advertisement

“We’re working to get our customers to their final destinations,” the spokesperson said.

A brief ground stop was initially placed by the Federal Aviation Administration, but a spokesperson for Los Angeles World Airports said that has since been lifted.

Firefighters have not confirmed if there was an active fire when the plane landed, but were keeping a close eye on the engine, Lantz said.