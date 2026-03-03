Toddler was on a Long Beach sidewalk when car sped backward over curb, killing her. Man arrested

A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter following a crash that killed a toddler.

A toddler was killed and another girl and a woman were injured when a man, driving in reverse, careened onto a Long Beach sidewalk, according to authorities.

The driver has been arrested in the Monday crash, which police believe was the result of alcohol, speeding and distracted driving.

After the collision, Long Beach police officers tried to provide lifesaving measures and, without waiting for paramedics, rushed the toddler to a hospital in an effort to save her. But she was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said in a statement.

The crash occurred Monday in the 400 block of Maine Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officials believe the driver of a 2013 Chevy Captiva was making a turn when the vehicle reversed at a high rate of speed. The vehicle went off the roadway, onto the sidewalk and crashed into the three pedestrians.

Police were called at 11:27 a.m. and found an injured 45-year-old woman and 12-year-girl, as well as the 20-month-old who later died.

The toddler was identified by the Los Angeles County medical examiner as Myrah Hunter.

The Long Beach Fire Department took the woman and the 12-year-old girl to a nearby hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition.

The driver of the Captiva was identified as Lamont Ivan Russell. Police said Russell remained at the scene following the collision and was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, vehicular manslaughter and misdemeanor battery.

Russell is currently being held in Los Angeles County jail in lieu of $335,000 bail, according to jail records.