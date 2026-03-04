California soldier among those killed in Iran war drone attack, Pentagon says

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan, 54, of Sacramento is believed to have died in an Iranian drone attack on Port Shuaiba in Kuwait, according to the Pentagon.

A Sacramento man is believed to have been among the six U.S. Army Reserve soldiers killed Sunday in a drone strike in Kuwait amid the United States’ escalating conflict with Iran, authorities said.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan, 54, is believed to have died at the scene of the Port Shuaiba attack, according to the Pentagon. He was assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command in Des Moines, Iowa, and deployed to Kuwait to support the military operation dubbed Operation Epic Fury.

Gov. Newsom called Marzan a “courageous Californian whose service to our nation was marked by honor and distinction” and offered his condolences to the fallen soldier’s wife and family in a statement.

“The sacrifices made by military families are immeasurable, and California stands in solidarity with them, united in grief and gratitude,” he said, adding that Marzan’s service “exemplifies the highest ideals of our state and country.”

California Sen. Adam Schiff said his thoughts are with Marzan’s family and the people of Sacramento, who are mourning the loss of one of their own.

California Sen. Alex Padilla said his heart goes out to those who knew Marzan. “May he rest in peace,” he said, “and may God comfort his wife and family.”

A U.S. Army spokesperson said that, out of respect for his family, the Army will not be releasing further information on Marzan until the medical examiner completes a positive identification of his body. Marzan was the final casualty to be announced in connection to the attack.

In honor of his death, flags at the State Capitol will continue to be flown at half-staff, Newsom said.

The Pentagon announced earlier Wednesday that Jeffrey R. O’Brien, a 45-year-old Army major from Indianola, Iowa, was confirmed among those killed in the strike.

The other four Kuwait causalities were identified Tuesday as Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Fla.; Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Neb.; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minn.; and Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa.

The six men are, so far, the only U.S. casualties of the conflict, which escalated Saturday after U.S. and Isreali forces launched strikes on Iranian military targets, triggering retaliatory attacks by Iran. The service members who were killed worked in logistics and kept troops supplied with food and equipment.

On Sunday, President Trump expressed condolences for those killed and warned that the death toll would likely rise.

“Sadly, there will likely be more, before it ends,” he said. “That’s the way it is.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.