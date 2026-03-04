‘Fat-shaming’ quiz questions prompt investigation of San Francisco high school teacher

The San Francisco Unified School District said it is aware of the allegations at Lowell High School.

A teacher at a top-tier public high school in San Francisco is under investigation following reports of classroom quizzes that contained inappropriate questions, including sexist and fat-shaming language.

The San Francisco Unified School District said it is aware of the allegations at Lowell High School “regarding inappropriate questions on a teacher’s exam and other related concerns,” according to district spokesperson Laura Dudnick.

“We take these concerns seriously and are actively investigating,” she said.

She declined to identify the educator or say if he had been placed on leave, citing privacy in personnel matters, but said “once an issue is brought to our attention, we investigate every report and take appropriate corrective action if required.”

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the teacher gave quizzes to students in his ninth-grade Algebra I classes that included problems centered on how much to spend on a date based on their weight and the height of a “fat kid” the teacher punted into the air. The Times was not able to independently confirm these allegations.

Lowell, which requires students to apply for admission, is routinely ranked among the highest-performing public high schools in California, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Dudnick emphasized that the district’s priority continues to be that “students feel safe and supported in school.”

“Lowell remains committed to fostering a welcoming, responsive school community where every student feels comfortable coming forward,” she said, mentioning that there are multiple ways for students and families to report issues, including the district’s 24/7 anonymous reporting system.