Advertisement
California

Marathon, Oscars take over L.A. this month. Here are what roads will be closed

Runners pass the Pantages Theatre during the 2025 Los Angeles Marathon.
(Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)
Grace Toohey.
By Grace Toohey
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • L.A. Marathon on Sunday triggers rolling closures from 3 a.m., affecting routes from Dodger Stadium to Century City, with some lasting until 6 p.m.
  • The Oscars on March 15 will close Hollywood Boulevard and nearby streets around the Dolby Theatre through early morning March 16.
  • Both events mean massive traffic disruptions across Hollywood, Silver Lake and the Westside as marathoners and film industry stars descend on L.A.

Over the next two weekends, Los Angeles will be flooded by long-distance runners and the film industry’s biggest stars — much to the delight of fans and the dismay of drivers trying to make their way through the city.

The L.A. Marathon and half-marathon will take place Sunday, with both courses starting at Dodger Stadium and ending at Avenue of the Stars and Santa Monica Boulevard.

The 98th Academy Awards are the following Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Runners run past TCL Chineses theater along Hollywood Boulevard during the 38th LA Marathon in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 19, 2023. (Photo by Ringo Chiu / For The Times)

California

LA Marathon will move its 2026 race date to accommodate the Oscars

News that the upcoming Los Angeles Marathon and Oscars were double booked for March 15 caused a headache for the organizers of both events, but a solution was reached Thursday with the marathon agreeing to change dates.

Here’s what road closures to expect and when:

Marathon closures on Sunday

Runners start the 2025 Los Angeles Marathon.
(William Liang / For The Times)

The L.A. Marathon begins at 7 a.m. at Dodger Stadium. The McCourt Foundation, which organizes the race, said road closures will begin along the route as early at 3 a.m. and will reopen on a rolling basis after runners pass. Some stretches are expected to remain closed until around 6 p.m.

Awards

2026 Oscar nominations: The complete list of nominees

The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards were announced Thursday morning, with ‘Sinners’ leading the field with 16 total nominations. Here’s the full list of 2026 Oscar nominees.

Oscars closures beginning March 15

Julianne Hough on the red carpet near the Dolby Theater at the 97th Academy Awards.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

A few blocks around the Dolby Theatre — including on Hollywood Boulevard, Orange Drive and Johnny Grant Way — closed for the Oscars earlier this month. But larger sections of Hollywood will be affected starting early on March 15.

Maps of the closures, according to event organizers, can be viewed here.

These roads and sidewalks will be closed from 12:01 a.m. March 15 through 6 a.m. March 16:

  • Hawthorn Alley from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue
  • Orange Drive from Hollywood Boulevard to Lanewood Avenue
  • North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue (no pedestrian access)
  • South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue (8-foot pedestrian access)
  • South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard directly in front of the north-south Hawthorn Alley (no pedestrian access to cross alley)
  • East sidewalk and curb lane of Highland Avenue from Yucca Street to Sunset Boulevard (8-foot pedestrian access, 300 feet south of Hollywood Boulevard only)
  • West sidewalk of Highland Avenue from Hollywood Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard
  • West curb of Highland Avenue from Johnny Grant Way to Hollywood Boulevard

These roads and sidewalks will be closed from 4 a.m. March 15 through 4 a.m. March 16:

  • North and south crosswalks on Hollywood Boulevard at the Highland Avenue intersection
  • Highland Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to Franklin Avenue
  • Hollywood Boulevard from La Brea Avenue to Orange Drive
  • Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Cahuenga Boulevard

These roads and sidewalks will be limited to local residents, businesses needs and emergency vehicles from 12:01 a.m. March 15 through 6 a.m. March 16:

  • Hawthorn Avenue between Orange Drive and La Brea Avenue
  • Hawthorn Avenue between Highland Avenue and McCadden Place
  • McCadden Place between Yucca Street and Hollywood Boulevard
  • Yucca Street between Highland Avenue and Wilcox Avenue
  • Wilcox Avenue between Sunset Boulevard and Cahuenga Boulevard
  • South sidewalk of Franklin Avenue from Orchid Avenue to Highland Avenue
  • Hillcrest Road south of Franklin Avenue to the dead end

More to Read

CaliforniaEntertainment & ArtsThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement