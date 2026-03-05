Marathon, Oscars take over L.A. this month. Here are what roads will be closed

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Over the next two weekends, Los Angeles will be flooded by long-distance runners and the film industry’s biggest stars — much to the delight of fans and the dismay of drivers trying to make their way through the city.

The L.A. Marathon and half-marathon will take place Sunday, with both courses starting at Dodger Stadium and ending at Avenue of the Stars and Santa Monica Boulevard.

The 98th Academy Awards are the following Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Here’s what road closures to expect and when:

Marathon closures on Sunday

The L.A. Marathon begins at 7 a.m. at Dodger Stadium. The McCourt Foundation, which organizes the race, said road closures will begin along the route as early at 3 a.m. and will reopen on a rolling basis after runners pass. Some stretches are expected to remain closed until around 6 p.m.



This interactive map details all street closures. You also can review this list of street closures.

There are dozens of streets around the course that will be considered “local access only.” Residents of these streets will have to ask officials for access.

No freeways will be closed, but these ramps will be temporarily inaccessible.

All closures will be final at 6 a.m. and crossing the course will not be permitted, organizers said.

Oscars closures beginning March 15

A few blocks around the Dolby Theatre — including on Hollywood Boulevard, Orange Drive and Johnny Grant Way — closed for the Oscars earlier this month. But larger sections of Hollywood will be affected starting early on March 15.

Maps of the closures, according to event organizers, can be viewed here.

These roads and sidewalks will be closed from 12:01 a.m. March 15 through 6 a.m. March 16:



Hawthorn Alley from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue

Orange Drive from Hollywood Boulevard to Lanewood Avenue

North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue (no pedestrian access)

South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue (8-foot pedestrian access)

South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard directly in front of the north-south Hawthorn Alley (no pedestrian access to cross alley)

East sidewalk and curb lane of Highland Avenue from Yucca Street to Sunset Boulevard (8-foot pedestrian access, 300 feet south of Hollywood Boulevard only)

West sidewalk of Highland Avenue from Hollywood Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard

West curb of Highland Avenue from Johnny Grant Way to Hollywood Boulevard

These roads and sidewalks will be closed from 4 a.m. March 15 through 4 a.m. March 16:



North and south crosswalks on Hollywood Boulevard at the Highland Avenue intersection

Highland Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to Franklin Avenue

Hollywood Boulevard from La Brea Avenue to Orange Drive

Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Cahuenga Boulevard

These roads and sidewalks will be limited to local residents, businesses needs and emergency vehicles from 12:01 a.m. March 15 through 6 a.m. March 16:

