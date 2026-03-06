Advertisement
California

Deaf 6-year-old deported with family to Colombia without medical devices, attorney says

A woman smiles with her two young children.
A photo of Lesly Rodriguez Gutierrez, 28, and her children is shown during a press conference in Los Angeles.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Christopher Buchanan staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Christopher Buchanan
Staff Writer Follow
  • A deaf 6-year-old boy from Hayward was deported to Colombia with his mother and sibling.
  • The woman’s attorney alleges ICE intentionally withheld the family’s location, preventing legal efforts to stop the deportation.

A Hayward woman and her two young children — including a 6-year old boy who is deaf and in need of his medical devices — were detained and deported to Colombia by federal immigration authorities after they showed up for an asylum appointment in San Francisco, her attorney said Friday.

For two days following the Tuesday appointment, Lesly Rodriguez Gutierrez, 28, and her children could not be found by her family attorney Nikolas De Bremaeker of Centro Legal de la Raza, who said federal officers gave misleading information about their whereabouts before the three were deported.

“We were told at every point that the family was at a different location, and even up to last night, when I spoke with ICE, they told me a different location than where they actually were,” De Bremaeker said via Zoom during a press conference organized by state Supt. of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond in Los Angeles Friday.

The 6-year old attends the California School for the Deaf in Fremont, said Thurmond, who condemned the deportation. He called for the immediate return of the boy — naming Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), President Trump’s nominee to replace Kristi Noem as Secretary of Homeland Security.

ARLETA, CA - AUGUST 26: Andreina Mejia, mother of the Arleta High School student, a citizen, who was detained by immigration agents, speaks about their experience at a press conference announcing legal claims against the US government on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

ICE detention of student was ‘unconstitutional racial profiling,’ family alleges in claim

Family has said 15-year-old disabled student was traumatized when federal agents drew guns on him and handcuffed him in a case of mistaken identity.

According to De Bremaeker, the mother, who had received a removal order, was on a supervisory check-in when she was detained. The recipient of a supervisory order is required to periodically check in with an immigration officer and is subject to deportation if they do not report.

“She has a removal order, but there are other forms of relief available to her,” De Bremaeker said.

A statement from the Department of Homeland Security described Rodriguez Gutierrez as “an illegal alien from Colombia” who “illegally entered the United States in 2022 and was RELEASED into our country under the Biden administration.”

Rodriguez Gutierrez “received full due process and was issued a final order of removal by an immigration judge on Nov. 25, 2024,” the statement said.

“ICE does NOT separate families. Parents are given a choice: They can be removed with their children or place them with a safe person they designate,” DHS said. “Gutierrez chose to be removed with her children, and they returned to their home on March 5.

As previously reported, Los Angeles teen & Reseda Charter High School student Benjamin Guerrero-Cruz was taken by ICE while walking his dog. His soccer friends & volunteers are providing the below quotes, updates & images for distribution: Soccer Friends of Benjamin Guerrero-Cruz: "We're devastated to lose such a good kid and great teammate. On the field, he was rock-solid-always showed up, worked hard, and could be counted on week after week. Off the field, he was just as reliable: kind, respectful, and someone who lifted up the people around him. He brought consistency, heart, and a quiet strength that made the team better in every way. It's heartbreaking to see him taken from us like this, and we'll truly miss not just the player, but the person he was." - Ronny C. "Benjamin is not only a good soccer player but also known for his humility, sportsmanship, and team spirit. He plays selflessly, stays calm under pressure, always respects others. His attitude lifts the whole team." - Suman P. Update from Volunteers including one witness of the ICE enforcement action of Valley teen: "We believe as of today Benjamin is currently detained in Los Angeles. This is after being transferred to Santa Ana and then back to Los Angeles. Because of our draconian immigration system there was no ability to see him until yesterday. He now has counsel through the Immigrant Defenders Law Center. We are doing our best to identify his friends so that his story can be told by those who truly know him. We are providing images in this post with the hope that people will speak out and share his story, make posters, and rally on his behalf. That his school community, students, elected officials, and others in the Valley will speak his name, lift his image, and fight for him to be released and reunited with his younger siblings, classmates, and soccer community. Tomorrow should have been the first day of his senior year at Reseda Charter High School full of promise. We

California

An L.A. high school senior was walking his dog. Then immigration agents grabbed him

A high school senior was walking his dog in Van Nuys when he was stopped and detained by federal immigration agents who said he overstayed his visa.

De Bremaeker alleged that the family’s location and status were purposefully withheld by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in violation of federal law. He added that the child could not access hearing devices while detained.

“It feels intentional that this information is withheld from us and that we are led astray at every point,” De Bremaeker said, and that hindered his ability to seek an emergency order to stop the deportation.

De Bremaeker said the child has had no access to essential medical care and devices since his deportation.

In February, a federal judge in California ruled that ICE was required to provide “constitutionally adequate healthcare” in their in-state facilities after seven detainees filed a federal class action lawsuit against the agency and DHS. At the time, a DHS spokesperson said that the judge’s order was “unnecessary and superfluous given DHS’s medical policy goes above and beyond.”

A screen grab from a KTLA broadcast of Torrance Elementary, Torrance, CA.

California

Torrance boy, 9, detained by ICE for planned deportation to Honduras. Community is outraged

Earlier this week, residents in Torrance were scrambling to find out what happened to 9-year-old Martir Garcia Lara, a fourth-grader at Torrance Elementary, after he didn’t show up for school.

School officials wrote a letter of support to include in the child’s immigration case, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“I respectfully and urgently urge all parties involved to consider the profound education and humanitarian stakes for this child. (He) belongs in a classroom where he can thrive, communicate and grow,” Leeza Williams, a teacher at the California School for the Deaf in Fremont, wrote in the letter obtained by the outlet.

According to an analysis from The Marshall Project — a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization that analyzed ICE and Deportation Data Project deportation statistics — ICE has held around 170 children per day on average since the start of the second Trump administration. This represents a sixfold increase when compared to the last 16 months of the Biden administration, according to the analysis.

Thurmond said he has reached out to both of California’s Senators and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin), who represents the district where the child’s school is located.

“We will be pursuing any avenues, legal, government or other to support this family,” said Thurmond, who is also a candidate in the governor’s race.

Christopher Buchanan

Christopher Buchanan is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, he covered national and state politics, protests, higher education and American subculture. Buchanan’s work has been featured in NBC, Politico, CalMatters, NPR and American Banker, the latter as a member of the Dow Jones News Fund, and he was a 2025 breaking news intern at The Times.

