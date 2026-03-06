Advertisement
California

Santa Ana winds, ‘big warm up’ ahead for Southern California

Natalia, from Los Angeles, walks her dog at Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area on Feb. 18.
(Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)
By Grace Toohey
Another round of gusty, dry Santa Ana winds will bring more warm weather across Southern California this weekend, with widespread highs expected to reach into the 80s by Sunday during the L.A. Marathon.

“Look for a big warm up as the offshore flow will combine with the sunny skies,” the National Weather Service’s forecast discussion for the Los Angeles area said Friday. “Temperatures will warm each day through Sunday.”

Much of the area will see temperatures in the 80s Saturday and Sunday — about 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year — while much of the coast will see highs reach into the 70s, according to the weather service.

Los Angeles, CA - March 16: Runners go past the Pantages Theatre during the 2025 Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday, March 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

California

Marathon, Oscars take over L.A. this month. Here are what roads will be closed

Over the next two weekends, Los Angeles will be flooded by long-distance runners and stars from across the film industry as the L.A. Marathon and Oscars take place.

The moderate Santa Ana wind event began to pick up on Friday and is also bringing gusty winds that are forecast to peak Saturday, possibly creating some concerns in the mountains and canyon passes.

The San Gabriel and Santa Susana mountains, including the Highway 14 Corridor, have been issued a high wind warning through Saturday, where gusts could hit up to 55 mph. The weather service warned that “damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.”

“Widespread power outages are possible,” the warning said. “Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”

At lower elevations, winds will also be noticeable, with much of the region under a wind advisory through Saturday afternoon. Winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected across much of the Southland, and higher gusts are possible.

“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects,” the advisory said. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

Parts of the Santa Monica Mountains and Interstate 5 Corridor may see gusts up to 50 mph, according to wind advisories. Inland Orange County, including the Santa Ana Mountains, the San Bernardino County mountains and the Inland Empire could see isolated gusts up to 65 mph.

