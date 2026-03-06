On a quiet street in Carson, seniors were neglected and malnourished, authorities say

A view of a home, middle, where the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department rescued several people during an investigation into suspected elder abuse and fraud in Carson on Wednesday morning.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Carson resident Evy Llamas recalled seeing furniture constantly moving in and out from the house down the street, new faces coming and going, and what appeared to be heavy clutter inside.

“There was a couple that was always there trying to clean up, looked like there was a lot of hoarding going on,” Llamas said. “But as far as what they found, you couldn’t see that. You could not tell from out here what was going on in there.”

Llamas is retired and was home the day the deputies pulled up to his neighbor’s house in the 200 block of West 234th Street. He watched as police cars and ambulances gathered outside the home.

Advertisement

“I just saw older people sitting out there,” he said. “I didn’t even know it was an elder home before the incident, I thought they were just renting rooms out.”

But according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the seemingly ordinary home was allegedly operating as an unlicensed senior care facility where elderly residents were malnourished and being neglected.

Tina de los Reyes lives next door to the property and said life on the block felt typical for the neighborhood.

Advertisement

“I’m so surprised,” De los Reyes said. “I knew the owners of the house and they seemed nice.”

Reyes said a few elderly people at the home would occasionally sit outside and exchange brief hellos with her from time to time.

“Nothing is more important than protecting our most vulnerable members of our community, particularly our elderly,” Carson Sheriff’s station Capt. Alise Norman said. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

At approximately 6 a.m. Tuesday, Alicia Hogg, 72, and Gary Hogg, 80, were arrested on suspicion of elder abuse and fraud as part of the investigation, officials said.

Investigators had first responded to the address on Feb. 24, when they discovered and rescued seven elderly patients who were malnourished and neglected, deputies said. Three additional patients were rescued Tuesday during the search warrant operation, bringing the total to 10 rescued seniors.

“Nothing is more important than protecting our most vulnerable members of our community, particularly our elderly,” Carson Sheriff’s station Capt. Alise Norman said.

Advertisement

The operation involved the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the California Department of Justice, the California Department of Social Services, Los Angeles County Adult Protective Services and the city of Carson.

The Los Angeles County Aging and Disabilities Department said in a statement that APS social workers remained on site to connect rescued individuals to emergency food assistance, medical care and licensed care facilities.

“Whenever APS becomes aware of allegations involving abuse, neglect or exploitation of dependent or older adults, we work collaboratively with law enforcement and regulatory partners to prioritize client safety and stabilization,” said Maral Karaccusian, director of the Los Angeles County Aging and Disabilities Department.

Neighbors said the property never raised red flags, though some noticed unusual activity over time. Court dates for the Hoggs were not scheduled as of Friday.