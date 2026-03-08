Long Beach man accused of murder after running over 89-year-old father

A Long Beach man was arrested on suspicion of murder after hitting his elderly father with his car on Saturday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a “family disturbance” in Long Beach’s Wrigley Heights neighborhood found 89-year-old William Porter pinned underneath a car outside a home in the 600 block of West Wardlow Blvd. around 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release issued by the police department.

Neighbors and responding officers tried to free Porter by using a floor jack to raise the car, but he died at the scene while being treated by paramedics, police said.

The victim’s son, 50-year-old Robert Porter, remained at the scene and was later arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police did not disclose a motive or say what led to the fatal vehicle strike. Robert Porter is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

