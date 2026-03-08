Advertisement
California

Long Beach man accused of murder after running over 89-year-old father

The exterior of Long Beach City Hall.
Long Beach City Hall
(Al Seib / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-DECEMBER 14, 2023:James Queally, staff writer, Los Angeles Times (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By James Queally
Staff Writer Follow
  • After what police called a “family disturbance” that left 89-year-old William Porter pinned under a car in Long Beach, the elderly man’s 50-year-old son Robert Porter was arrested for murder.

A Long Beach man was arrested on suspicion of murder after hitting his elderly father with his car on Saturday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a “family disturbance” in Long Beach’s Wrigley Heights neighborhood found 89-year-old William Porter pinned underneath a car outside a home in the 600 block of West Wardlow Blvd. around 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release issued by the police department.

Generic police crime scene photograph - Police investigate a multiple murder scene at a dance studio near Garvey Ave. & Garfield Ave., in Monterey Park on Saturday morning, Jan. 22, 2023.

California

Authorities seek hit-and-run driver who killed elderly woman in Pacoima

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a motorist in a black Dodge Durango that fled the scene of a fatal collision with a pedestrian.

Neighbors and responding officers tried to free Porter by using a floor jack to raise the car, but he died at the scene while being treated by paramedics, police said.

Advertisement

The victim’s son, 50-year-old Robert Porter, remained at the scene and was later arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police did not disclose a motive or say what led to the fatal vehicle strike. Robert Porter is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

More to Read

CaliforniaCrime & CourtsThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

James Queally

James Queally writes about crime and policing in Southern California, where he currently covers Los Angeles County’s criminal courts, the district attorney’s office and juvenile justice issues for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement