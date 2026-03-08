Advertisement
Los Angeles police fatally shoot robbery suspect at 7-Eleven

A 7-Eleven convenience store sign.
A Los Angeles 7-Eleven convenience store.
(Eric Thayer / Getty Images)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-DECEMBER 14, 2023:James Queally, staff writer, Los Angeles Times (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By James Queally
  • A robbery suspect, described as a woman in her 30s, died at the scene of a South L.A. 7-Eleven.
  • An LAPD officer shot the suspect after she “retrieved what appeared to be a firearm.”

Police shot and killed a woman who was holding “what appeared to be a firearm” following a reported robbery at a South L.A. 7-Eleven late Saturday night, authorities said.

Los Angeles police officers were responding to a call about a robbery at a convenience store near the intersection of Figueroa Street and Redondo Beach Blvd., on the border of Gardena, around 11:10 p.m., according to a statement the department posted on X.

Officers attempted to speak with a robbery suspect who was standing behind the counter, but the person “retrieved what appeared to be a firearm,” according to the statement. At least one officer then opened fire, authorities said.

The suspect, described as a woman in her 30s, died at the scene, according to a department spokeswoman. Her identity has not been released pending notification of her family.

An LAPD spokeswoman could not say how many officers fired or whether a weapon was recovered. No one else was injured.

