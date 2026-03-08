Rihanna at home as Beverly Hills mansion is hit by at least 10 rounds of gunfire, police say

Rihanna’s home was hit by gunfire on Sunday, police say.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A woman fired several shots into the Beverly Hills home of pop star Rihanna on Sunday, and a round penetrated a wall of the mansion, a law enforcement source told The Times.

Los Angeles police responded to the report of the shooting at 1:21 p.m. Sunday, a spokesperson said, and a 30-year-old female suspect was taken into custody.

The pop star was home, the source said.

According to police, the suspect fired multiple rounds from inside her vehicle toward the celebrity’s home in Beverly Hills. No injuries were reported in the incident, according to Police Sgt. Jonathan de Vera, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Advertisement

The LAPD radio dispatch for the incident said that “approximately 10 shots” had been fired at the residence from a vehicle across the street from the property’s gate. The vehicle, a white Tesla, then fled south on Coldwater Canyon Drive, per the dispatch audio.

The pop star reportedly lives in a colonial-style mansion in the Post Office neighborhood of Beverly Hills with her rapper partner ASAP Rocky. The couple share three young children, daughter and two sons. It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone else was home at the time of the shooting.