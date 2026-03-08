Weaker Santa Ana winds and hotter temps hit L.A.

Runners run in front of City Hall during the 41st Los Angeles Marathon at downtown on Sunday.

After a very windy Saturday, weather in the region is expected to remain gusty through Sunday.

The ongoing Santa Ana winds are not forecast to “be as strong as Saturday’s,” according to the National Weather Service., but parts of L.A. County could reach both wind and heat advisory levels with 35- to 45-mph gusts and high temperatures up to 92 degrees on Sunday.

L.A. Marathon organizers implemented a new safety option for runners to finish at the 18-mile mark and still receive a finisher’s medal, if temperatures get too hot. Although elite runners have already crossed the finish line of the 26.2-mile race, competitors are expected to be on the streets of Los Angeles through the early afternoon.

The moderate Santa Ana wind event began to pick up on Friday, creating concerns in the mountains and canyon passes. Officials warned everyone to stay alert for downed trees and power lines, avoid windows during windstorms and exercise caution while traveling. On Saturday, many L.A. roads were marked by plant debris.

Several small fires broke out across the area Saturday but were knocked down within hours by responding firefighters. One of the blazes was at a three-story home in the 8500 block of W. Oak Ct. in the Hollywood Hills. The Los Angeles Fire Department said more than 100 firefighters extinguished the blaze in less than two hours and reported no injuries.

Cooler conditions are likely to settle in early this week, with another warm and dry spell expected Wednesday.

