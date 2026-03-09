Advertisement
California

Sugar, a World Dog Surf Champion, is battling cancer, says owner

Sugar sits on a board with Ryan Rustan riding a wave.
Sugar and owner Ryan Rustan of Huntington Beach riding a wave during a Surf City Surf Dog competition in September 2017 at Huntington Dog Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • The surfing dog has won 19 surf titles and was the first animal inducted into the Surfers’ Hall of Fame
  • A GoFundMe page has been created by the dog’s owner to help pay for food and cancer treatment

A five-time World Dog Surf Champion and the first animal inducted into the Surfers’ Hall of Fame is now battling cancer.

Ryan Rustan, the owner of Sugar, the 16-year-old rescue therapy dog, announced the dog’s battle with cancer.

“We’ve been fighting her cancer together — vet visits, special food, medicines, and all the little things I’ve bought to keep her comfortable and happy on the waves,” according to Sugar’s GoFundMe page.

Advertisement

Sugar has also worked with surf therapy foundations and visited veterans at the VA Hospital in Long Beach.

The fundraiser has raised more than $11,000 so far. The website doesn’t disclose Sugar’s prognosis.

“Every donation helps cover what I’ve already spent and helps me prepare for whatever comes next,” according to the fundraiser. “Sugar has brought so much joy to so many. If his story has touched your heart, any support means the world.”

Advertisement

Sugar’s place in the Surfers’ Hall of Fame was cemented in 2024 when the dog’s paws were pressed into the sidewalk in front of the statue of Duke Kahanamoku in Huntington Beach, alongside prints from other surfing legends like world champs Kelly Slater and Andy Irons.

Sugar has won 19 surf titles overall in her career. Rustan rescued Sugar at 7 months old from the streets of Oakland.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement