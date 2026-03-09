Sugar, a World Dog Surf Champion, is battling cancer, says owner

Sugar and owner Ryan Rustan of Huntington Beach riding a wave during a Surf City Surf Dog competition in September 2017 at Huntington Dog Beach.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A five-time World Dog Surf Champion and the first animal inducted into the Surfers’ Hall of Fame is now battling cancer.

Ryan Rustan, the owner of Sugar, the 16-year-old rescue therapy dog, announced the dog’s battle with cancer.

“We’ve been fighting her cancer together — vet visits, special food, medicines, and all the little things I’ve bought to keep her comfortable and happy on the waves,” according to Sugar’s GoFundMe page.

Advertisement

Sugar has also worked with surf therapy foundations and visited veterans at the VA Hospital in Long Beach.

The fundraiser has raised more than $11,000 so far. The website doesn’t disclose Sugar’s prognosis.

“Every donation helps cover what I’ve already spent and helps me prepare for whatever comes next,” according to the fundraiser. “Sugar has brought so much joy to so many. If his story has touched your heart, any support means the world.”

Advertisement

Sugar’s place in the Surfers’ Hall of Fame was cemented in 2024 when the dog’s paws were pressed into the sidewalk in front of the statue of Duke Kahanamoku in Huntington Beach, alongside prints from other surfing legends like world champs Kelly Slater and Andy Irons.

Sugar has won 19 surf titles overall in her career. Rustan rescued Sugar at 7 months old from the streets of Oakland.