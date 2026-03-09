Doorbell camera captures violent rollover crash that trapped 2 people on residential O.C. street

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A neighbor’s doorbell camera captured the moment a car slammed into a pick-up truck on a residential street in Fullerton, flipping it on its side and trapping two people inside on Sunday evening.

The Fullerton Police Department responded to the crash at the intersection of Valencia Drive and Courtney Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. They cut off the windshield of the truck to extricate the two passengers trapped inside, said Fullerton Fire Capt. Robert Thompson.

The neighbor’s video shows a dark blue Toyota sedan moving quickly down Valencia Drive as a silver Ford pickup truck makes a slow right turn from Courtney Avenue onto Valencia Drive. The sedan crashes into the truck, momentarily sending it into the air and then knocking it over on its side. The crash caused severe front end damage to the sedan and activated its airbags, video from news-gathering agency OnScene shows.

The violent collision along the quiet street drew a crowd of onlookers, who gathered around as the passengers, a man and a woman, were loaded onto wheeled stretchers and into ambulances.

The passengers and the driver of the sedan were all transported to hospitals with minor injuries and complaints of pain, according to Fullerton Police Department spokesperson Kristy Wells. Police confirmed to The Times that the incident was not DUI-related.

Wells said the department had not made any arrests in the crash and did not anticipate doing so.